The Creative License Theater Collective to Make Cohoes Music Hall Debut With SIGNIFICANT OTHER

The Creative License Theater Collective is set to make their debut for their new residency at the historic Cohoes Music Hall with the regional premiere of the hit Broadway romantic-comedy "Significant Other" by Joshua Harmon. The show will open on Friday November 12th and run through Sunday November 21st. Creative License founders Aaron Holbritter and Casey Polomaine serve as co-directors for the production.

The contemporary romantic comedy revolves around Jordan Berman as his three best friends all take the plunge from single-hood to marital bliss. As he navigates bachelorette parties, bridal showers and destination weddings, he begins to question whether finding his own Mr. Right and settling down is even possible for him, but where does that leave him as his friends move on? The sharp-witted play opened in New York in 2015 and transferred to Broadway for a successful run in 2017.

Creative License was founded in 2014 by local theater artists Holbritter and Polomaine with a goal to create a boutique-style theater company in the capital region that was small in scope but offered a high quality product, enlisting the area's top-tier talent in their endeavours. Finding a home to perform at the then newly opened Albany Barn, an arts incubator in the heart of Arbor Hill, allowed them the space and support to grow and flourish. Their first show, the dark drama "A Steady Rain" opened to rave reviews. While productions were paused due to COVID-19, Playhouse Stages Director Owen Smith invited them to bring their shows to the Music Hall and be the resident company for non-musical comedies and drama.

Says Polomaine: "When Owen reached out to us with this offer, it was like a new and very exciting path was suddenly laid out before us. Owen and the team at Playhouse Stages have always been such cheerleaders and supporters of ours, and Park Playhouse has certainly set a benchmark for quality theater in the Capital Region that we are more than ready to live up to."

In choosing "Significant Other", Creative License hopes to bring an experience of lightness and humor after such a long, dark period for theater. "Not only is this our first production since 2019," says Holbritter, "But it's our first in this incredible new venue, which brings with it the potential for a whole new audience. We wanted to remind the audience that theater can be about joy and love and laughter and we think Significant Other brings all of those and more."

Local actor and Creative License stalwart Ian LaChance plays Jordan, and his friends Laura, Kiki and Vanessa are portrayed by Meigg Jupin, Vivian Wilson-Hwang and Angelique Powell respectively. Theater veteran actor and director Carol Charniga plays the role of Jordan's grandmother Helene while David Quinones, Jr. and Romen Mousike round out the cast.

"It's been so great just being back in a rehearsal space and laughing together. This script feels so genuine and real," says Polomaine. "Add to that this incredible ensemble of actors, in this truly beautiful space, and we think we have the recipe for something really special."

For more information visit: https://www.thecohoesmusichall.org/