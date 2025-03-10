The Company Theatre To Stage A Reimagined GREAT EXPECTATIONS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Are-imagining of the beloved Dickens classic, “Great Expectations,” fully devised and adapted by the cast and creative team of The Company Theatre for a Rochester audience, hits the Temple Theater stage March 28- April 6.

Following Pip from his humble beginnings as an orphan living with his venomous sister and her kindly blacksmith husband, to his sudden and unexpected transition to a gentlemanly status in London, this story has captivated audiences for over 160 years. Blurring the lines between rehearsal and performance, eight actors play out the events of Pip's life in this fresh, exciting, and heartfelt one-act adaptation.

“This has been a really fantastic opportunity to do exactly the kind of show The Company Theatre has always dreamed of doing: a completely unique piece devised and developed by all the members of the cast and creative team that's based on one of the great works of classic literature. This really feels like the most 'Company Theatre' thing we've ever done!" said Carl Del Buono, artistic director of The Company Theatre.

The production features Philip Detrick as Pip, with Kit Prelewitz as Estella, Jeff Siuda as Magwitch, Ron Dufort as Joe Gargery, Caitlin Kenyon as Mrs. Joe, Christopher C. Conway as Jaggers, Adam Bressette as Herbert Pocket, and Judy McCaffery as the reclusive Miss Havisham. All actors play multiple characters in addition to their main roles.

The production's creative team includes Del Buono, Stage Manager Bev Bauman, Assistant Stage Manager Sam Nelson, Production Manager/Technical Supervisor Adam Urbanic, Lighting Designer/Technical Assistant Noah Morris, Properties Master Shelby Dunning, Costume Designer Kendall Del Buono, Fight Coordinator Rich Steele, Dramaturg Amy Canfield, and Publicity Photographer Sammi Cohen.

Performances are Thursday – Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and 5 p.m. Sundays. A post-show talkback with the cast and creatives is Sunday, March 30, and an ASL-interpreted performance is Saturday, April 5. All performances take place at the historic Temple Theater, 50 Liberty Pole Way, downtown Rochester.

Tickets are $28 general, $25 students and seniors, and may be purchased online at www.thecompanytheatreroc.org/box-office. Special rates for groups of 10 or more may be arranged by contacting info@thecompanytheatreroc.org.

Comments