The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck Presents HINDSIGHT & HOPE

CENTERstage Productions will bring you a musical revue from some of the most well-known musicals, focused on looking back on the year we have all gone through and looking forward to the year and joys ahead.

Hindsight & Hope is directed and choreographed by Elizabeth Thomas and musically directed by Paul & JoAnne Schubert.

Featuring performances by Aidan Countryman, Emily Fuller, Cedric James, Jess Lyke, Amy Gustin Millin, Thomas Netter, Amos Newcombe, JoAnne Schubert, Paul Schubert, Ben Simonetty, & Steven Snyder.

Hindsight & Hope will be performed in real-time at The CENTER and will be live-streamed to home audiences. You will receive a separate e-mail from our partner Showtix4U, where your private link to the LIVE performance will be embedded so that you can enjoy the show from the comfort of your home at showtime!

The production streams January 16 - February 7.

Learn more at https://centerforperformingarts.org/all-shows-sp-1131460608/item/hindsight-hope.