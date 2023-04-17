Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Test Your Knowledge With THE OFFICE Trivia at Universal Preservation Hall With David Koechner

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 28.

Apr. 17, 2023  

Test your knowledge of "The Office" with the Pack-Man himself, David Koechner. Anyone who spends hours watching the same episodes repeatedly, still debates whether Jim and Pam were meant to be and knows the secret to Kevin's chili needs to be at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 28.

Teams will compete for prizes-while also hearing behind-the-scenes stories from David about playing the hit show's favorite obnoxious paper salesman (and Michael's bff), Todd Packer. After multiple trivia rounds, top teams will need to channel their favorite characters from "The Office" and test their acting chops in order to be crowned -by David- trivia champions. The show also features a Q&A, meet and greet and pictures with the Pack-Man! This event is approximately 90 minutes.

Tickets will be available through the Box Office at Proctors starting Thursday, April 20, in person or via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at universalpreservationhall.org. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884, ext. 139.




