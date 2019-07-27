Tarell Alvin McCraney's THE BROTHERS SIZE Comes to Ancram Opera House

The Ancram Opera House will present The Brothers Size over three weekends in August. Performances are Thursday - Sunday, Aug. 8-11, 15-18, 22-25. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 8pm; Sunday shows are at 3pm. There will be two audience talkbacks on Aug. 11 and 18 after the Sunday matinee performances. Tickets are $30 at ancramoperahouse.org/the-brothers-size.

Set in the Louisiana bayou, The Brothers Size is a tough and tender drama about the unbreakable bond between two brothers, one hardworking and steady, one just out of prison and aimless -- and the outsider who threatens to transform the very ground on which they've reunited.

Written by Tarell Alvin McCraney, Tony-nominated author of "Choir Boy" and Oscar-winning screenwriter of "Moonlight," The Brothers Size has been called "the greatest piece of writing by an American playwright under 30 in a generation or more" (Chicago Tribune).

"In The Brothers Size, ritual and reality intertwine in a story that transcends culture and time," said Director Martine Kei Green-Rogers, President of the Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of the Americas and Professor of Theater at SUNY: New Paltz. "The audience is at once the community, the witness and the judge. The Ancram Opera House is a very intimate space, which makes it the perfect venue for this production."

Two special patron events are planned. On August 15, independent theater critic Dan Dwyer, host of the theater program OFF SCRIPT on NPR station WHDD, will host a pre-show dinner/discussion at the Stissing House in Pine Plains. Tickets are $30 and include the performance and a 15% dinner discount. On August 23, award-winning playwright and screenwriter Darrah Cloud will host a pre-show dinner/discussion at the Copake General Store. Tickets are $65 and include the performance, dinner and a glass of wine. Further information is available on www.ancramoperahouse.org.

The Ancram Opera House, located in southern Columbia County, is an intimate rural performance hall showcasing contemporary theatre and alternative cabaret by visionary theater and musical artists.





