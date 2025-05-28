Tangent Theatre Hosts BETRAYAL Reading at The Stissing Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tangent Theatre Company will host a reading of BETRAYAL by Harold Pinter; to be held Sunday, June 8, 2025 in the downstairs space at The Stissing Center for Arts and Culture at 6pm, doors open 5pm; wine, beer and light snacks available at concessions. Tickets are free (but reservations required via email to Tangent Theatre: info@tangent-arts.org); general seating. The story follows a love triangle that moves through time, as an affair is followed to its beginning. Subtle hints and evasions make up this layered, time-reverse piece that reveals more that lies under the surface. The reading will feature members of Tangent’s acting ensemble: Jeffrey Doornbos*, Maggie Adams McDowell* and Michael Rhodes* (also Tangent’s Artistic Director); Mike Espindle and Brenny Campbell* round out the picture - Campbell to direct and read stage directions; produced by Andrea Rhodes (*member Actors’ Equity Association).

Tangent’s readings have become a popular series in Tivoli and beyond, with this being their fifth show is as many months. Their mission to present as many readings as possible this year has been a driving force. Often presented in pubs, theaters or unique intimate spaces - including Upstate Films in Rhinebeck on May 18th, along with The Tin Barn in Clermont, The Moviehouse in Millerton and Tivoli’s Village Hall - actors read the plays with scripts in hand, and no blocking, props or miming; stage directions are read to orient the audience, move the story along and help visualize the play. Tangent’s many readings have all enjoyed sold out shows. Other plays include God of Carnage by Yasmina Reza, The Seafarer by Conor McPherson and Dinner with Friends by Donald Margulies, to name just a few.

The Stissing Center is a favorite spot for Tangent; this marks their first show to take place in the intimate cellar space downstairs. Two prior readings were in Stissing’s main-stage theater, enjoying full-houses for both shows (Dinner with Friends and The Seafarer). “This play is a more quietly observed piece and perfectly suited for the intimate cabaret-style setting of the cellar space” says Michael Rhodes. “We love the feel of the theater since it’s more like a comfortable lounge, and it allows our audience to really lean in to the story with close proximity to the small stage and the actors” he adds.

BETRAYAL by Harold Pinter, play reading Sunday, June 8, 2025 at 6pm @ The Stissing Center, 2950 Church Street, Pine Plains NY 12567 (doors 5pm); Tickets free but reservations are required | general seating (rsvp: info@tangent-arts.org). The play is 90 minutes and performed without an intermission; drinks and snacks available. Theater is accessible via stairs or elevator.

