TRYPTICH: THREE VOICES FROM THE FRINGE Announced at Hudson Valley Performing Arts Laboratory

Three veterans of Woodstock Fringe, Bette Carlson Siler, Ric Siler and Wallace Norman will be performing three one-act solo plays on Friday, January 31 at 7pm at the Hudson Valley Performing Arts Laboratory in Poughkeepsie. This event is hosted by The Dramatist Guild Footlights Series in The Hudson Valley.

The program is called TRYPTICH: THREE VOICES FROM THE FRINGE. Each is a solo play, written and read by the authors.

Brother's Keeper by Wallace Norman is a story about the ravages of abuse, guilt, and ultimately the heroism of survival.

Magenta by Bette Carlson Siler is the story of a mysterious flower that portends a message about the end of the world. Laura Lee Levi is a modern-day Cassandra who believes she needs the help of a psychologist to navigate the Day of Reckoning.

How Do You Say Prostate In Italian? by Ric Siler In 'How Do You Say Prostate In Italian?' a long planned trip to Italy won't be derailed by a prostate cancer diagnosis! And vice versa.

The reading is free and open to the public and will begin at 7pm sharp

Click Here to Reserve (recommended) - Free of Charge





