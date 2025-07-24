TICK, TICK... BOOM! to be Presented at Fort Salem Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fort Salem Theater will present “Tick, Tick... Boom!,” the explosive, autobiographical rock musical by “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson. Performances run August 8–17, with shows Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

The production is directed by Brittany Martel, an NYC-based director and intimacy coordinator originally from the Capital Region. Martel's directing credits include the world premiere of “The Great Lesbian Love of Eve Adams” at The Tank and “Into the Woods” with River Valley Waldorf Theater. She has served as associate director on “Noises Off” (Cape Playhouse), “An American in Paris” (MTWichita) and “Resilience: The Donner Party” (710 Main). Martel also directed the 2024 staged reading of “ICU” at Fort Salem Theater.

Set in 1990s New York, “Tick, Tick... Boom!” follows Jon, a composer nearing his 30th birthday, as he questions his artistic future, navigates love and friendship and wrestles with the pressure of chasing big dreams. With urgency, humor and heart, the show captures the universal anxiety of growing up and running out of time.

The cast features Ben Rowley as Jon. Rowley, who also serves as music director, is making his Fort Salem debut. A composer and performer based in Glens Falls, his work has been heard at Boston Symphony Hall, the Strand Theatre and in his original musical “Solstice.” Courtnie Harrington plays Susan. A regular on the Fort Salem stage, Harrington has appeared in “Bright Star,” “Into the Woods” and “The Drowsy Chaperone.” Rounding out the cast is Ryan Nolan as Michael. Also making his Fort Salem debut, Nolan was recently seen in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and “Xanadu,” and frequently directs with Saratoga Children's Theatre.