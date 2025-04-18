THE VOICE's Aliyah Khaylyn to Star in THE BODYGUARD at OFC Creations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Aliyah Khaylan will star in OFC's production of The Bodyguard The Musical next season. Khaylan is best known from Season 26 of NBC's The Voice where she performed numerous standout musical numbers, including Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing."

Aliyah's unique blend of sultry tones and powerful vocal prowess turned all chairs on The Voice as Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, and Snoop Dogg were all eager to add her to their teams. Bublé delivered a heartfelt pitch, describing her as someone who "radiates light" and promising her an opportunity to stand out on his male-heavy team.

Reba McEntire added her own praise describing Aliyah having "the voice of an angel." This glowing endorsement highlights the artistry that has blossomed since Aliyah's early years.

The Bodyguard The Musical is OFC's fifth show in the 2025-2026 Broadway in Brighton Series. The Bodyguard: The Musical follows a charged star-crossed love story between a soul diva and her personal bodyguard in the face of constant danger. The 1992 blockbuster movie propelled Whitney Houston to superstardom, along with romantic lead Kevin Costner, and is revered as one of the best romantic thrillers in cinema.

The musical features a multitude of Whitney Houston's greatest hits, including "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," "So Emotional," "How Will I Know," "I'm Every Woman," "Saving All My Love," "Run to You," "I Have Nothing," and one of the biggest selling songs of all time - "I Will Always Love You."

The entirety of OFC's 2025-2026 Broadway in Brighton Series is comprised of six professional musical productions under the direction of OFC's Executive Director Eric Vaughn Johnson, featuring performers from New York City, Los Angeles, and across the country, continuing OFC's inclusion of celebrities in featured roles across the season.

This season's focus is centered around the importance of family, the family you are born into and your chosen family found along life's journey. The series will include: Finding Neverland, the first Rochester-produced production and one of the first regional theatres in the country to perform; Emmet Otter Jug-Band Christmas: The Musical, another regional premiere where again, OFC is one of the first to produce it in the country; Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, a first Rochester-produced production, starring Garrett Clayton as The Grinch (From Teen Beach Movie, The Fosters, and Hairspray LIVE!); Hello, Dolly!, a golden age hit musical; The Bodyguard: The Musical, the breathtaking romantic thriller starring Aliyah Khaylyn from NBC's "The Voice;" and Over the Rainbow: The Golden Girls Musical, where our favorite ladies are back in a world premiere! Families come in all shapes and sizes, and OFC strives to reflect this beauty through their shows onstage and off.

"We are committed to bringing beloved shows to Rochester that are not often produced, unique musicals that vary in origin and genre, and stories you know you'll love but may not have known existed," shares Johnson about the new season. "OFC works directly with authors, estates, and special professional licensing agreements to secure a series we're proud to make part of our legacy."

