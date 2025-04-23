THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNS Comes to the Blackfriars Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Audiences looking for a laugh-fest with heart need look no further than Blackfriars Theatre this May as they close their 75th season with The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes. Emotionally-repressed Howard lives a perfectly average existence, until the day he wakes up to discover that his life has become a musical. Desperate to escape, he teams up with aspiring actress Maggie, and the two embark on a fantastical quest. Equal parts satire and romantic comedy, The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes is a whimsical love letter about letting go of the past and learning to embrace the music.

Former artistic director of Blackfriars Theatre, Danny Hoskins, will serve as the director of this exciting conclusion to the theatre's 75th season. “Howard Barnes is a beautifully silly, charming, and heartfelt love letter to contemporary and classic musical theatre,” says Hoskins. “It's chockful of recognizable musical theatre tropes, characters we adore, and nods to your favorite composers and shows (Chicago, Avenue Q, Book of Mormon, Wicked, just to name a few!). I've loved this musical since it was the landslide winner of our 2019 Season Soiree, and I know audiences will be charmed by the characters and story, and head out of the theatre singing and dancing, wishing their life was a musical, too!”

Hoskins isn't the only former—or current—Blackfriars leader to be involved in the anniversary season capstone: the production will also feature set design by Rochester theatre legend and former Blackfriars artistic director, John Haldoupis; a performance by current artistic director, Brynn Tyszka; and assistant direction by current executive director, Mary Tiballi Hoffman. "As we come to the end of our 75th Anniversary Season,” says Hoffman, “I can't think of a more fitting way to commemorate Blackfriars Theatre's history than to be working on this production alongside Danny, Jack and Brynn. The four of us represent the last 45 years of leadership at Blackfriars, and it feels like a privilege and a GIFT to be able to create this piece of theatre together!"

The 75th Anniversary Season of Blackfriars Theatre, sponsored by Trillium Health, has featured award-winning productions and has resulted in over 30 sell-out performances. This year's winner of City Magazine's Best of Rochester Award for Best Community Theatre, Blackfriars is thrilled to have provided 185 opportunities to local theatre artists this year alone, and is proud to be considered a home to new enthusiasts and former professionals alike. As Blackfriars' momentous season comes to a close, this musical theatre extravaganza seems a fitting nod to the organization's history and to the thriving arts community that helps to make Rochester a cultural powerhouse.

Blackfriars Theatre provides an intimate theatre-going experience, with 126 seats in a wraparound configuration—audiences are never more than thirty feet from an actor on stage. Because of the limited seating, it is always recommended that patrons purchase their tickets early to ensure availability. Audiences can see The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes at Blackfriars Theatre from May 9th to the 25th.

The Howard Barnes cast includes Alexander Berardi (Ensemble), John Ashley Brown (Howard Barnes), Lyndsey Lord (Shoot the Puck soloist/Experimental #3), Katelyn Machnica (Maggie), Pat McCabe (Neighbor), Paul Moukperian (Fitz), Jack T. Mountain (Ensemble), Ed Popil (Stephen Von Schwartzenheim), Danielle Raymo (ensemble), Nate River (Experimental #2), Katy Maddalina (Ex Girlfriend #2), Emilie Schneider (Ex Girlfriend #1), Brynn Tyszka (Grace), Bridget Welch (Angsty Teen), Ian Yates (Dream Howard/Experimental #4), and Kerry Young (Experimental #1). Directed by Danny Hoskins; Musically Directed by Amanda Meldrum-Stevenson; Choreographed by Lani Toyama Hoskins.

