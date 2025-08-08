THE LOST WEEKEND: THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF MAY PANG TO Open At Artforms Gallery in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Artforms Gallery will present The Lost Weekend: The Photography of May Pang from Friday, September 12 through Sunday, September 14, 2025. The free, three-day exhibition will feature candid, limited-edition photographs of John Lennon taken by Pang during their highly creative and intimate 18-month relationship in the mid-1970s. Pang will appear at the gallery all weekend to meet attendees and share stories behind the images, which will be available for purchase.

Pang was Lennon’s companion during the period he later referred to as his “Lost Weekend,” a chapter that produced the albums Mind Games, Walls and Bridges—which included his only #1 hit single “Whatever Gets You Through the Night”—Rock and Roll, and collaborations with rock legends Elton John, David Bowie, Harry Nilsson, Mick Jagger, and Ringo Starr. She can be heard whispering Lennon’s name on the track “#9 Dream” and inspired his song “Surprise, Surprise (Sweet Bird of Paradox).” Pang also encouraged Lennon to reconnect with family and friends, leading to a reunion with Paul McCartney and a memorable jam session between the two Beatles. One of her photographs of Julian Lennon appears on the cover of his most recent album Jude.

Highlights of the exhibition will include the only known photograph of Lennon signing the contract to dissolve The Beatles and one of the last known photos of Lennon and McCartney together, taken on March 29, 1974—both being made available to the public for the first time. Additional images capture Lennon during his time living in Santa Monica with Ringo Starr, Keith Moon, and Harry Nilsson, as well as moments in the studio with Nilsson while producing Pussy Cats.

The exhibition coincides with the digital release of the feature documentary The Lost Weekend: A Love Story, produced by Briarcliff Entertainment, now available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, YouTube, Xfinity, Verizon, and Vudu. Pang has chronicled her experiences with Lennon in three books: Loving John, John Lennon – The Lost Weekend, and Instamatic Karma.

The Lost Weekend: The Photography of May Pang will run Friday, September 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, September 13 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, September 14 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Artforms Gallery, 2050 Western Avenue, Guilderland, NY. Admission is free. For more information, visit artformsgalleryalbany.com or call (518) 464-3355.