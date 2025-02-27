THE LEHMAN TRILOGY Comes to Capital Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Capital Repertory Theatre will present the drama “The Lehman Trilogy” March 7-April 6, directed by Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill. This show, written by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power, chronicles the rise and fall of the Lehman Brothers banking empire, offering a profound look at the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of the Lehman financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees.

With the epic scope and immersive storytelling of “The Lehman Trilogy,” theREP has adjusted its performance schedule to ensure an optimal audience experience. Curtain times for evening performances Tuesday through Friday will begin earlier at 7 p.m., with 3 p.m. Saturday matinees and 2 p.m. Sunday matinees. Additionally, a special Wednesday matinee April 2 has been scheduled, along with additional matinees during the production’s final week. There will be no two-show days throughout the run, allowing audiences to fully engage with this critically acclaimed show in a thoughtfully curated performance schedule.

Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history, this grand theatrical event charts three generations of the Lehman family, from their humble beginnings as immigrants in the mid-1800s to their meteoric ascent in American finance—culminating in the dramatic collapse that shook the global economy in 2008. Told through masterful storytelling and striking visuals, “The Lehman Trilogy" captivates audiences with its innovative staging and powerhouse performances.

“The Lehman Trilogy” has garnered international acclaim, including five Tony Awards, and has been praised for its intimate yet epic storytelling. The show stars three veterans of the MainStage at theREP, Kevin McGuire as Henry Lehman, Oliver Wadsworth as Mayer Lehman, and William Oliver Watkins as Emanuel Lehman.

McGuire, a Capital Region native and Juilliard graduate, has starred in “Les Misérables” (Jean Valjean), “The Phantom of the Opera” (Phantom), and “The Secret Garden” (Uncle Archie) on Broadway and national tours. His regional work also includes performances at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, Denver Center Theatre, and Shakespeare Theatre D.C. McGuire is an Associate Artist for theREP and has appeared in numerous productions on the MainStage, including “Man of La Mancha,” “Red,” “The True,” and “The Irish and How They Got That Way.”

Wadsworth’s career includes the first national tour of “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” Off-Broadway productions such as “Well” (The Public Theater), and regional appearances at Pioneer Theatre, Long Wharf Theatre, and Dorset Theatre Festival. At theREP, audiences will remember him as Bottom in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Take Me Out,” and most recently, “A Sherlock Carol.”

Watkins’ extensive credits include “Hamlet” (Shakespeare in the Park), “One Night in Miami” (Denver Center), and “A Raisin in the Sun” (Studio Arena). On screen, Watkins has appeared in “The Blacklist,” “Law & Order,” and “Madame Secretary.” Watkins made his debut at theREP in last season’s dynamic production of “Sweat.”

In addition to Mancinelli-Cahill directing, Yvonne Perry is the assistant director, Brian Prather is the scenic designer, Rob Denton serves as lighting designer, Andrea Adamczyk is Costume Designer, Steve Stevens is sound designer, Camilla Tassi is projection designer, Julian Kelley is associate projection designer, Howard Tsvi Kaplan as costume consultant, Emily Short as Jewish Culture Consultant, Kate Kern is the production stage manager, and Michaela Savoie as the assistant stage manager.

Previews for “The Lehman Trilogy” take place at theREP, 251 N. Pearl St., Albany, March 7-9, and opening night Tuesday, March 11. Regular performance times March 12-April 6 have an earlier curtain at 7 p.m. with 3 p.m. Saturday matinees and 2 p.m. Sunday matinees. An additional Wednesday matinee has been added April 2.

