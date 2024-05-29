THE GREAT SOUTH BAY MUSIC FESTIVAL Returns To Long Island This July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Great South Bay Music Festival, a four-day music and arts festival presented by Voodoo Ranger, returns to the newly revamped and picturesque waterfront at Shorefront Park in Patchogue Village, from Thursday, July 18 through Sunday, July 21, 2024.

Newly added acts have been added to the historic lineup, including jam shooting star Karina Rykman, Start Making Sense, Aqua Cherry, Enrose, Foster Europe Band, Chris Ruben Band, Imposters, Drop The 4, Chloe Halpin, & IRIEspect.

The iconic Indy festival is known for presenting a diverse variety of musical acts over the course of four days, with an eclectic lineup of headline artists performing alongside cutting-edge rising stars. This year, the festival will go back to its roots with a bit more “legends, roots and classic rock.” To celebrate the momentous occasion of their 16th anniversary, the festival will feature over 60 performers on four stages, in classic and contemporary rock, jam, blues, jazz, Americana, ska, reggae, alternative and funk genres. The festival is sponsored by Voodoo Ranger and boasts multiple beer, wine and adult beverage tents, an artisan and craft market and a sumptuous food court offering a diverse gourmet menu of funky and healthy fare.

Headlining Thursday, July 18, is “blues-rock-superstar” and three-time Grammy Nominee: Joe Bonamassa. Supporting is Poco, Loggins & Messina and Buffalo Springfield legend, Jim Messina. Also appearing is phenom guitarist Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, who performed at Great South Bay when he was just 10 years old and has since shared the stage with Gregg Allman, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gary Clarke Jr., Warren Haynes, Lady Gaga, and just recently The Rolling Stones. Local guitar wizard Kerry Kearney will start the ball rolling. (10 performers on two stages).

Friday's annual rock-reggae-ska party on the bay, continues with Hawaiian “Kona-Dub-Rockers” Pepper, plus New Jersey's own: Streetlight Manifesto, Sublime Tribute: Badfish, Ohio's Tropidelic. emerging LI hometown reggae-rockers: Oogee Wawa and more. (15 performers on 3 stages).

Saturday is always Jam Day and continuing the Grateful Dead Live Concert Experience as no one else can, is Dark Star Orchestra. Rock Pioneers The Disco Biscuits support with their Brand of “Trancefusion”, bridging the gap between electronic music and jam bands. Also appearing: Asbury Park New Jersey's eclectic quintet: Dogs In A Pile, plus Dopapod, psychedelic indie-rocker Karina Rykman …and more. (18 performers on 4 stages).

Sunday is a Rock Dream Concert as Great South Bay will close out Sunday's Main Stage with the legendary: YES - Epics & Classics, featuring JON ANDERSON & The Band Geeks, with special guest guitarist, songwriter and Voice of The Moody Blues: Justin Hayward. Also taking the Main Stage is Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre, Talking Heads Tribute: Start Making Sense, local rockers: Miles to Dayton and more.

Great South Bay will again present a full schedule of fun, educational children's performers in the worlds of magic, music, puppetry, costume characters and more. Getting Zen with Erin, Funky Town Playground Band, Magic by Jeff, Puppetry with Kiddle Karoo & her Kool Krew, Juggling with Lou Johnson, Greg Milstein's Circus, and fest favorite Cheryl the Stiltwalker.

Supporting and presenting original emerging artists has always been part of our mission at GSB. For 2024 the festival is pleased to present over 30 talented original artists that we are excited to give stage time and lay on our music loving attendees. Some talented original artists to keep on your radar this year include Robinson Treacher, Enrose, Circus Mind, Miles to Dayton, Aqua Cherry, Chloe Halpin, Paris Ray and more.:

Tickets

Various ticketing levels and packages are available including: GA, VIP, Ultra VIP, 2-Day, and 4-day options.

Please check the website for package benefits and prices.

Festival Times:

Thursday, July 18: Doors are at 4:00 pm, fest goes till 10pm.

Friday, July 19: Doors are at 4:00PM, music till 11pm,

Saturday July 20.: Doors are at 1:00pm, music till 11pm,

Sunday July 21: Doors are at 2:00pm with performances till 10pm.

Ticket price includes all concerts and entertainment. Food & beverages not included.

Children under 10 are free.

Shorefront Park is located just a few miles south of LIE, exit 63S, …straight to the magnificent Great South Bay.

By Train: LIRR to Patchogue Train Station, less than a mile from the fest.

Comments

