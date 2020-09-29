THE CONJURORS CLUB Begins Online This Friday

The Conjurors' Club is an immersive virtual performance.

Join and support the Orchard Project as it hosts a unique and exclusive virtual magic experience, The Conjurors' Club.

Featuring the talents of internationally acclaimed magicians Vinny DePonto, Geoff Kanick, Jeanette Andrews, and Ran'D Shine, guests will experience mentalism, reality-bending illusions and extraordinary transformations that reach amazingly through their screens into the comfort of their homes.

As honorary members of the club for the evening, guests of The Conjurors' Club will receive their own magician's box of secrets guaranteed to surprise and delight all of your senses, but they must promise to keep their contents secret.

The Conjurors' Club is an immersive virtual performance. Content is suitable for audiences 8+. Tickets are issued on a "per device" basis. The performance lasts roughly 70-80 minutes without intermission. Buy Tickets And Join The Club.

Shows View More Central New York Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You