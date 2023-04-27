THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Redhouse Will Feature An All Syracuse Cast

Redhouse Arts Center is two weeks away from presenting the last show of their 2022/2023 Season. The Bridges of Madison County is a musical based on the novel by Robert James Waller, with book by Marsha Norman and music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown. It will open on May 12 and run through May 21, and will feature a cast of entirely Syracuse area talent

The musical follows Francesca Johnson, a beautiful Italian woman who married an American soldier to flee war-ravaged Italy, as she looks forward to a rare four days alone on her Iowa farm when her family heads to the 1965 State Fair. But, when ruggedly handsome National Geographic photographer, Robert Kincaid, pulls into her driveway seeking directions, what happens in those four days may very well alter the course of Francesca's life. This two-time Tony Award-winning Broadway musical is a sweeping romance about the roads we travel, the doors we open, and the bridges we dare to cross.

Syracuse locals will take the spotlight in the two leading roles. The role of Francesca will be played by Ceara Windhausen, who is an elementary school General Music and Chorus teacher in the Oswego city school district, serves on the Baldwinsville Theatre Guild board of directors, and is the VP of the Oswego County Music Educators Association. The role of Robert Kincaid will be played by Thom Miller, member of the Actors' Equity Association and Associate Professor of Acting and Assistant Program Coordinator in the Department of Drama at Syracuse University.

Rounding out the cast are even more Syracuse locals, several of whom are Redhouse alums and students from Syracuse University. Featuring Josh Mele (Bud), Kathleen Egloff (Marge), Jim Byrne (Charlie), Matthew Tenorio (Michael), Angeline Rachiele (Carolyn), Evelyn Oliver (Marian/Chiara), Ally Ebert (State Fair Girl), Kai Gesek (Ensemble), CJ Roche (Ensemble), Erin Izzy Griffin (Ensemble), Janna Kozloski (Ensemble) and Tyler Ianuzi (Ensemble).

The local musicians in the pit orchestra will be led by Conductor and Music Director Colin Keating. Featuring Chris Green (Assoc./Rehearsal Pianist/Keys), Maggie Mercer (Violin), Brian Miller (Cello), Nic MacLane (Guitar), Bill Mercer (Bass) and Justin Ezzo (Drums).

New York based theater director Laura Josepher is one of the only non-local team members for this production. She will be making her Redhouse Arts Center debut with The Bridges of Madison County. A member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, Josepher has been directing, teaching, and coaching professionally in New York City for the past thirty years.

The rest of the production team for The Bridges of Madison County will include Caitlin Friedberg (Production Stage Manager), Jakob Pepper (Scenic Designer/Technical Director), Andrea Calarco (Costume Designer), Shane Patterson (Lighting Designer), Anthony Vadala (Sound Designer), Joshua Reid (Production Manager/Lead Electrician), Craig Costello (Assistant Technical Director/Properties Coordinator) and Autumn Maggi (Assistant Stage Manager/COVID Compliance Officer).

Redhouse is also offering two special performances during this run of The Bridges of Madison County. Saturday, May 13 at 2:00 PM will be a performance in which audience remembers are required to wear masks. Saturday, May 20 at 2:00 PM will be an ASL Interpreted performance. Audience members who would like to reserve seating in the ASL section of this performance should call the Redhouse Box Office at (315) 362-2785.

Redhouse would like to thank their sponsors for The Bridges of Madison County; Pathfinder Bank, The Hayner Hoyt Corporation, Wladis Law Firm Strategic Development Specialists, Bousquet Holstein PLLC, JF Real Estate, Syracuse Sound of Music Association Inc., M&T Bank and Usherwood Technologies.

The Bridges of Madison County

Friday, May 12 @ 7:00 PM

Saturday, May 13 @ 2:00 PM* & 7:00 PM

Sunday, May 14 @ 2:00 PM

Thursday, May 18 @ 7:00 PM

Friday, May 19 @ 7:00 PM

Saturday, May 20 @ 2:00 PM** & 7:00 PM

Sunday, May 21 @ 2:00 PM

*Audience members must wear masks at this performance.

**ASL Interpretation offered at this performance - please call the Box Office to reserve ASL seating.

About Redhouse Arts Center

Redhouse Arts Center is a professional, not-for-profit theater serving the community by providing leading and inclusive experiences through its theater and educational programs. Redhouse produces a full Mainstage Season of theater each year, provides theater education experiences through RedEd and community outreach, hosts fundraising and special events, and offers rental opportunities throughout its state-of-the-art venue.

*The Actor appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.