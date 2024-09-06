THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY Comes to Rochester Fringe Festival 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After their successful run of Alice by Heart at the 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival, Theatre444 will bring a unique one-man play for the 2024 Rochester Fringe Festival. The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey by James Lecesne will be performed in partnership with The Company Theatre and performed at the Temple Theater in Downtown Rochester; 50 Liberty Pole Way. Performances are September 10 & 19 @ 8pm and September 14,15,21 @ 1pm. Tickets are on sale at rochesterfringe.com or www.theatre444.com .

Patrick Fegley of Clifton Springs, delivers a solo tour de force, effortlessly bringing to life all of the inhabitants of a colorful seaside town as they awaken to the beauty of being different. This show is led by NYS Award Winning Artistic Director Pam Rapoza with Technical Director Garrett Coons.

Chuck DeSantis is a brash New Jersey detective eager for a case that gets him out from behind his desk. On one extraordinary day, he finds it: the disappearance of teenager Leonard Pelkey. Digging deeper and deeper into Leonard's life, Chuck follows clues that lead him to unexpected places and show him how one boy's bravery can light the way toward truth. The New York Times said The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey “leaves you beaming with joy.”

The 12-day Rochester Fringe Festival is the largest multidisciplinary performing arts event in New York State. Since the festival's inception in 2012, nearly 670,000 people have attended more than 4,500 performances by regional, national, and International Artists, from emerging to superstar. From drama to dance, comedy to children's entertainment, music to magic, and so much more, this internationally-known powerhouse encourages creative expression while nurturing the artistic process, all while supplying new audiences to established and emerging arts venues. The Rochester Fringe Festival strives to be diverse and inclusive, and to stimulate downtown Rochester both culturally and economically.

