T. Oliver Reid to Kick Off Forestburgh Under The Stars Broadway Concert Series

Forestburgh Playhouse, under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Franklin Trapp, has announced the 2022 Forestburgh Under the Stars Concert Series (June 3 - 18).

"We are incredibly proud to present our third annual Forestburgh Under the Stars Broadway concert series," said Franklin Trapp. "The series was born in the summer of 2020 as a way to continue providing high-quality entertainment to our patrons in our beautiful gardens. Thanks to the popularity of the series, Forestburgh Under the Stars is now a permanent part of the Playhouse's annual programming."

Forestburgh Playhouse is located at 39 Forestburgh Road. Tickets for Forestburgh Under the Stars concerts are $45 lawn seating and $75 tent seating. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. An Evening with Ken Page Benefit tickets are $150 and $75.

Tasty food available to pre-order. Full bar and cocktail service available.

To purchase tickets: Event selection (centerstageticketing.com)

June 3 at 7:30 p.m.

T. Oliver Reid in Concert!

Broadway powerhouse T. Oliver Reid is coming to Forestburgh. Reid, currently in the cast of Hadestown in NYC, has appeared in countless Broadway productions (Chicago, Mary Poppins, Kiss Me Kate, Once on this Island, Sister Act...just to name a few!). You'll be dazzled by the immense T. Oliver Reid.

June 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Jay Armstrong Johnson: The Life of the Party

Jay Armstrong Johnson (Broadway On the Town, Hands on a Hardbody, Catch Me if You Can, Hair, Phantom of the Opera) takes us on a musical journey as he celebrates his country roots, eclectic Broadway career, and his love for all things music. From Reba McEntire to Bernstein to Jonathan Larsen to Sondheim, you'll not want to miss this musical potpourri that is sure to be "The Life of the Party."

June 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Jackie Burns in Concert!

Jackie Burns is coming to Forestburgh! Jackie holds the title of Broadway's longest running Elphaba in Wicked. Jackie also appeared in the Broadway productions of Hair and If/Then. Jackie has sung all over the world and is bringing her immense talent to the Sullivan Catskills. You won't want to miss this evening of spectacular music!

June 11

An Evening with Ken Page at 7:30 p.m.

A very special concert benefiting the Forestburgh Playhouse

Broadway legend, Ken Page will grace the Forestburgh Outdoor Stage on June 11. Page originated the role of Old Deuteronomy in Broadway's blockbuster Cats and has appeared in countless Broadway and West End shows including Ain't Misbehavin', The Wiz, Children of Eden, My One and Only to name a few. Mr. Page has performed across the country and the world and we are honored that he will join us as we celebrate the Forestburgh Playhouse with this very special benefit concert.

June 17

Kirsten and Matthew Scott: We Didn't Sleep Last Night at 7:30 p.m.

Broadway's Power Couple is coming to the 'Burgh! Kirsten Scott most recently starred as Sherrie in the 10th anniversary production of Rock of Ages at New World Stages. Her Broadway credits include Big Fish, Follies, Bubble Boys, Jersey Boys and Hairspray. Husband, Matthew Scott starred as Adam Hochbert in the Broadway and National Tour productions of An American in Paris. Other Broadway credits include Sondheim on Sondheim, A Catered Affair, Jersey Boys (Original Broadway Cast) and Grand Horizons. Kristen and Matthew are a powerhouse duo that can't be missed!

June 18

Cady Huffman with Mary Ann McSweeney: It Was a Very Good Year at 7:30 p.m.

Dynamic duo, Cady Huffman (Tony Winner The Producers) and Mary Ann McSweeney (award

winning jazz bassist, Girl From the North Country) combine stellar vocals with incomparable bass instrumentals, and whatever else strikes their fancy for an unforgettable evening. The duo pirouettes from Peggy Lee to Jimi Hendrix, with a promise that nothing is off-limits!

Covid Protocol: The Forestburgh Playhouse will ensure the health and well-being of its patrons by complying with State and Federal guidelines, as applicable. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available for all patrons.

ABOUT THE FORESTBURGH PLAYHOUSE

The Forestburgh Playhouse is the oldest, continuously running, professional summer theatre in New York State. Located in the Sullivan Catskills, the Playhouse was founded in 1947 by John Grahame and Alexander Maissel. FBP's mission is to present high-quality, professional theatre, including musicals, plays, cabarets and theatre for young audiences; to provide arts education programming for local youth; to develop and launch the careers of young artists; and to foster the development of new works through an annual new works festival. FBP attracts over 30,000 patrons each summer and was one of the first venues in the U.S. in 2020 to return to live performance with its Under the Stars concert series featuring notable performers such as Tony Award-winner Alice Ripley, Tony Nominee Kate Baldwin, Nicholas Rodriguez, Morgan James, Kyle Taylor Parker and more. Last year the Playhouse celebrated its 75th Anniversary with the creation of In The Works - In The Woods, an annual theatre festival dedicated to nurturing playwrights, composers, lyricists and emerging innovative theatrical works and cabaret.

