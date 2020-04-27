Syracuse Stage Moves MATILDA Youth Auditions Online

Due to current social distancing requirements, Syracuse Stage has moved youth auditions for multiple roles in the 2020/2021 season holiday show "Matilda The Musical" to a virtual format.

Video/digital audition submissions for children ages 8 - 13 are being accepted now through May 15, 2020. Instructions can be found on the Syracuse Stage website at https://syracusestage.org/play-submissions.php.

"Matilda The Musical" is Syracuse Stage's annual holiday production. Co-produced with the Syracuse University Department of Drama, the show celebrates the deliciously twisted sense of fun and the singular genius of the great Roald Dahl. This Tony Award-winner is a captivating treat that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. (Not to mention there's a gloriously vile villain, Miss Trunchbull.) Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and featuring an unforgettable little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers, "Matilda" is a delightfully thrilling musical for children and adults alike.

Audition Information

Matilda Wormwood: An imaginative girl who is clever and wise far beyond her years. She has a thirst for learning that can't be quenched. Auditioners must be no older than 13 years of age by Jan. 3, 2021. Vocal range between D5 and A3.

Bruce: Matilda's classmate. Lover of chocolate cake. Auditioners must be no older than 13 years of age by Jan. 3, 2021. Vocal range between E5 and C4.

Lavender: Matilda's classmate and friend. Auditioners must be no older than 13 years of age by Jan. 3, 2021.

Youth Ensemble: Up to 16 children will be cast for ensemble roles. Auditioners must be no older than 13 years of age by Jan. 3, 2021. The youth ensemble cast will alternate performances and will not be required to perform in every show.

All ethnicities are encouraged to audition. Those auditioning should prepare 32 bars of a song of their choice. Additionally, prepare a brief reading from the script that can be found on the Syracuse Stage website.

Auditioners should note that "Matilda The Musical" includes some morning student matinees in addition to evening performances. Children must be available for rehearsals beginning weekends in September until mid-October then full rehearsals and performances from Oct. 20 through the end of the show's run on Jan. 3, 2021.

For more information contact Syracuse Stage at auditions@syracusestage.org.





