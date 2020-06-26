Syracuse Opera Cancels All Performances Through the End of 2020

The Syracuse Opera has announced that all productions for the rest of 2020 will be canceled.

"In this uncertain time, planning for the next season for Syracuse Opera has been challenging," the statement reads. "Given that we cannot predict when we will be able to safely resume live performances, we have made the difficult decision to suspend productions for the rest of this calendar year."

The statement goes on to say, "The future may seem uncertain but as Dame Kiri Te Kanawa once said 'opera is for a lifetime not just a minute'." We couldn't agree more. We look forward to when we can welcome our Syracuse Opera family back to our next in-person performance and welcome you to join us by becoming involved."

Learn more at syracuseopera.org.

