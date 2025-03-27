Steve Poltz to Host New Songwriting Camp in Upstate New York

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Veteran troubadour Steve Poltz has announced the first-ever Steve Poltz Song Factory Camp, presented by Music Masters Collective and set for Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, NY, on August 26-29, 2025. Poltz – joined by his good friends and fellow singer-songwriters Mary Gauthier, Bob Schneider, and Ryan Montbleau – will host songwriters, players and music lovers of all ages and experience levels for a very special few days of songwriting workshops, private performances, and artist collaborations. Complete details and package information is available now here.

“This is the greatest announcement in the history of announcements I’ve ever made,” says Steve Poltz. “I’m attempting something that is going to be a thrill ride to the nth degree. I love to inspire folks of all levels to create. From absolute beginners to seasoned vets. Everyone is welcome. We want to help you be the best creative soul you can be. Let your freak flag fly. Create something.

“The Full Moon Resort is a beautiful, bucolic place to unleash your potential. It’s right near Woodstock, NY and the vibe is lovely. There’s ample housing on site. Whether you want to camp OR have a beautiful room. There are plenty of options. And the food is great and so is the staff.

“My dad used to say ‘Bahootenzie.’ He said it meant ‘Many blessings, let’s go nuts.’ So in there spirit of Bahootenzie, I say let’s all meet up near Woodstock, NY and make some art.”

An array of all-inclusive packages are available for the Steve Poltz Song Factory. Prices are per person and include four nights of lodging, all meals, workshops, performances, and use of rehearsal spaces and equipment. Full Moon Resort features an eclectic array of comfortable, air-conditioned country-inn accommodations from simple B&B-style guest rooms to premium cottages equipped with private mountain-view deck, smart TV and luxury bathrooms. “Primitive” campsites and luxury, pre-set glamping packages are also available. Accommodations are just steps away from daily activities. Song Factory Campers can enjoy the spring-fed swimming pool, walking paths along the pristine Esopus Creek, and explore the splendors of the Catskills on the nearby network of hiking trails.

Hailed by American Songwriter for “his unhinged live performances, incredible way with a comedic lyric and ability to spin a ripping tale,” Steve Poltz has spent more than three decades as a singer-songwriter-performer of the first order, earning international applause and fans around the world with his inspired brand of rockin’ countrified folk Americana. Having first made his bones as frontman for underground legends The Rugburns, the Halifax, NS-born tunesmith has established a critically lauded solo catalog while also collaborating with such diverse artists as Jewel – an ongoing creative partnership that includes co-writing the RIAA platinum certified #1 hit, “You Were Meant For Me” – and GRAMMY® Award-winning bluegrass phenom Billy Strings, to name but a few. 2022 saw the arrival of Poltz’s 14th solo album and first new LP in more than two years, Stardust & Satellites, produced by Oliver Wood and Jano Rix of The Wood Brothers and available now via Red House Records.

In addition to the inaugural Steve Poltz Song Factory, Poltz is set for a busy spring and summer that will include North American headline dates, festival appearances, shows with The John Prine Band, Wheatus, Anders Osborne, Daniel Donato, Daniel Rodriguez, and more. For updates and ticket information, please see poltz.com/concerts.

STEVE POLTZ - LIVE 2025

MARCH

27 – Bryan, TX – Michael Hearne’s Big Barn Dance †

28 – Houston, TX – McGonigel’s Mucky Duck

29 – Austin, TX – The 04 Center

APRIL

16 – Colorado Springs, CO – Lulu’s Downtown *

17 – Denver, CO – Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music *

18 – Basalt, CO – The Arts Campus At Willits *

MAY

2 – Stowe, VT – Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center ^

15 – Bath, ME – Chocolate Church Center

16 – Ludlow, VT – Music On The Mountain #

18 – Joshua Tree, CA – Joshua Tree Music Festival †

22 – Arden, DE – Arden Gild Hall

24 – Cumberland, MD – DelFest †

30 – Franklin, TN – The Franklin Theatre ‡

JUNE

19-22 – Stanley, ID – Sawtooth Valley Gathering †

24 – Anaconda, MT – Smelter City Brewing

25 – Sandpoint, ID – Panida Theater

27 – Salt Spring Island, BC – Pitchfork Social @ The Jam Factory

28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogue Folk Club

JULY

3-6 – Quincy, CA – High Sierra Music Festival †

11-13 – Harbor Springs, MI – Blissfest †

19 -20 – Guelph, ON – Hillside Festival †

AUGUST

1 – Telluride, CO – Music on the Green

8-10 – Lyons, CO – Rocky Mountain Folks Fest †

15-17 – Grande Prairie, AB – Bear Creek Folk Festival †

23 – Easthampton, MA – Arcadia Folk Festival †

26-29 – Big Indian, NY – Steve Poltz Song Factory @ Full Moon Resort

OCTOBER

8-12 – Eureka Springs, AR – Hillberry 2025: The Harvest Moon Festival †

† Festival Appearance

* w/ Daniel Rodriguez

^ Load–In Through the Back Podcast Live with Steve Poltz and Wheatus

# Campfire Jam: An Intimate Performance Feat. Anders Osborne, Daniel Donato and Steve Poltz (To Benefit Divided Sky Foundation)

‡ The John Prine Band Feat. Steve Poltz

