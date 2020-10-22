State Theater of Ithaca to Live-Stream the English Language World Premiere of A DAY by Gabrielle Chapdelaine

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The play will stream November 13-21.

The English-language World Premiere of A Day, written by Québecoise playwright Gabrielle Chapdelaine will be live-streamed from the historic State Theater in Ithaca, NY, November 13-21.

The performance will run approximately 95 minutes, with no intermission.

In A Day, four mysteriously connected characters guide one another through the obstacles large and small that must be overcome in order to get through an ordinary day. The play's unexpected and ever-evolving structure lends itself beautifully to mixed video, and this production is created to stream live to audiences' homes from the State Theater in Ithaca, NY.

Four actors will perform live from separate multi-camera green-screen booths on stage, and their performances will be mixed in real time with pre-recorded audio and video performances created by over a dozen other members of the Cherry Artists' Collective. The combination creates a surprising, touching and comic landscape of 24 seemingly ordinary hours.

This strange, funny, and tender new play received the 2018 Gratien-Gélinas prize for Best New Play.

