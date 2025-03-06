Spotlight: THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at Capital Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On a cold September morning in 1844, a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside dreaming of a new life. He is soon joined by his two brothers and an American journey begins with a small store in Alabama. 163 years later, the firm they establish—Lehman Brothers—spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy, triggering the largest financial crisis in history.

Told in three parts over one evening, “The Lehman Trilogy” is a modern theatrical classic. Having celebrated highly lauded runs on Broadway and in London’s West End, and hailed by The New York Times as “a genuinely epic production,” “The Lehman Trilogy” is the tale of one family’s passionate pursuit of the American Dream and the piercing cost of greed, excess and unbridled power.

