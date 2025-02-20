Spotlight: BABA YAGA at The Cherry Arts Inc

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Young Vasilisa must get the light back for her family. But she has to get it from Baba Yaga—the mysterious witch who lives in the woods in a house on chicken legs. Will Baba help Vasilisa—or will she EAT HER?

This brand-new production is brought to you by the team that created last season’s Cherry hit, Peter and the Wolf, woven from the tapestry of Slavic folktales, using physical theatre, aerial performance, and shadow puppetry. For audiences aged 7-97.

Directed by Jen Pearcy-Edwards; devised by the Company, in collaboration with Russian theater artist Arthur Groys, in residency in Ithaca thanks to the Artists’ Protection Fund and Ithaca City of Asylum.

