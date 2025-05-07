Spotlight: AN AMERICAN IN PARIS at JCC CenterStage

JCC CenterStage in partnership with The Draper Center presents An American in Paris- A New Gershwin Musical. JCC CenterStage is one of the first regional theatres in the nation to present, an epic song and dance extravaganza about an American soldier at the end of

WWII. Partnering with the Draper Center for Dance, the JCC production will include some of the finest dancers in the region and beyond.



Inspired by the 1951 Oscar-winning film of the same name, this Tony Award-winning musical was Nominated for 11 Tony Awards, winning 4, including Best Orchestration and Best Choreography. It also received four Drama Desk Awards, the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical, and 4 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Broadway Musical.



This romantic tale of a young American soldier and a beautiful French girl, set against the backdrop of the City of Light, features some of George and Ira Gershwin’s most beloved songs including “I Got Rhythm,” “The Man I Love,” “S’Wonderful,” and “They Can’t Take That Away from Me.”



An American in Paris is a feast for the eyes and the ears and includes breathtaking dance sequences. For the first time, the JCC CenterStage will be partnering with Rochester’s Draper Center. The Draper Center for Dance Education is the premiere ballet school in Monroe County and considered one of the most distinguished dance training and ballet schools in the United States. An American in Paris will feature the Draper Center Dance Ensemble, and be choreographed by the Draper’s Artistic Director, Jamey Leverett. San Diego-based dancer Sarah Morgan makes her Rochester debut as Lise Dassin in An American in Paris. A former dancer with California Ballet and Los Angeles Ballet, she has

spent the past 6 weeks in Rochester with the local company preparing for this one-in-a-lifetime role!



Performance Schedule:

* Wednesday, May 7, 7pm

* Thursday, May 8, 7pm

* Saturday, May 10, 2pm

* Saturday, May 10, 7:30pm

* Sunday, May 11, 2pm [OC]

* Wednesday, May 14, 7pm

* Thursday, May 15, 7pm

* Saturday, May 17, 2pm

* Saturday, May 17, 7:30pm

* Sunday, May 18, 2pm



