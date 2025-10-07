Seth Herzog and Alex Moffat Bring a Night of Comedy to Irvington Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two of New York’s top comics are headed to Westchester this fall when Seth Herzog (30 Rock, Broad City) and Alex Moffat (Saturday Night Live, Broadway’s The Cottage) take the stage at Irvington Theater for one night only on Saturday, November 8 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are just $33 (plus fees) and available now through Irvington Theater’s website.

As the beautifully restored Irvington Theater continues to expand its post-renovation programming, the venue’s latest comedy event promises a night of smart, high-energy humor from two of New York’s most in-demand performers.

“It’s wonderful to be able to welcome Seth and Alex to Irvington and share their singular work with our community,” said Irvington Theater Commission Co-Chair Jessica Arinella. “After our sold-out comedy nights earlier this year and last fall, we know audiences are hungry for this kind of feel-good entertainment.”

Herzog is a fixture on the New York comedy scene, known for his sharp wit, wild storytelling, and as the longtime warm-up comic for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He also produces Sweet, one of NYC’s longest-running monthly comedy shows.

Moffat, best known for his six-year run on Saturday Night Live (2016–2022), is celebrated for his quick timing, original characters, and spot-on impressions. Since departing SNL, he’s continued to appear on stage and screen, including a recent turn on Broadway in The Cottage.

About Irvington Theater

Irvington Theater presents a diverse lineup of innovative programming that entertains, enlightens, and inspires. For more than 120 years, the venue has served as the cultural heart of the Rivertowns, producing original events and partnering with local arts organizations to bring high-quality theater, music, film, comedy, and dance to the greater New York area.

