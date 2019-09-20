Schoolhouse Theater Presents THE AMISH PROJECT, A Play Of Hope

Schoolhouse Theater is very proud to present The Amish Project, directed by Todd Olson and starring Katherine M. Tanner. Good American citizens who are trying to make sense of the mass shootings that have taken place over the last several years, will be uplifted by Jessica Dickey's play. It focuses on a shooting that occurred in 2006 at the West Nickel Mines School in the Amish Community of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The emphasis of the play is on forgiveness and reconciliation in the Amish community's response to the horror of that day.

This fictional account of that day unfolds with Katherine playing seven characters connected by a shared tragedy as they learn that strength and grace is what's needed to go forward. Katherine has won many awards for performances of this piece in the more than six years she has been connected to it. "It has made me stronger as an actor and as a person. My desire to strengthen others through my art is empowering and I want to share that humanity and joy with all," she said.

In an interview with BreakingCharacter.com, Jessica Dickey said, "Ever since people existed, there has been this need to congregate, to gather in one place, at one time and do something together...Theater is one of the ways that we continue that tradition. I think that any time a group of people are present together in one space, there seems to be the promise of healing."

Schoolhouse's Artistic Director Bram Lewis says, "what surprises me about The Amish Project is how charming and funny, and so therefore, human and humane the story telling is.The writing is superb and Katherine's portrayal-masterful. We all are standing tall to bring this play to life at The Schoolhouse. It will stand the test of time as a classic...a candle in the dark!"

And, Katherine adds, "It is always the right time to do a play about forgiveness."

The Amish Project will run at The Schoolhouse Theater from October 3-20, 2019. For more information and tickets, go to https://www.schoolhousetheater.org/. It is the first announced play of the Theater's 2019/2020 season.





