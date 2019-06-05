Schoolhouse Theater Presents Dorothy Lyman's GLADSTONE HOLLOW

Two-time Emmy Award-winner Dorothy Lyman, renowned for her acting and directing on All My Children, Mama's Family, and The Nanny, and in films like Blow and The Departed, will bring her powerful play, Gladstone Hollow, to Westchester County's Schoolhouse Theater from June 13-30.

Lyman has had a prolific career as an actress, director and producer. As an actress, she has appeared on Broadway and off-Broadway, in films and in numerous daytime television shows. She is best known for her roles as Opal Sue Gardner on All My Children, which she received two Emmy Awards, and Naomi Oates Harper on Mama's Family. She also directed 75 episodes of The Nanny. She has appeared on The Blacklist, Divorce, Battlestar Galactica, Elementary, and Reba, among many other credits.

Recently, on stage, Lyman produced and directed Enemy, an adaptation of Ibsen's An Enemy of the People (2016), and her full-length plays A Rage in Tenure (2017) and Soft Landing (2018) at Teatro Santa Ana in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. She adapted John Scherber's Mysteries in Mexico, a series of detective novels, for television. Recent film appearances include Bad Hurt, Bullitt County, Back Fork and Vault.

In Gladstone Hollow, three generations of women gather in the Catskills over a long weekend to decide the fate of their family farm. The six-character play is comprised of an ensemble cast that includes Eric Bryant, Meredith Handerhan, Dorothy Lyman, Thea McCartan, Frank Shiner and Jeanne Lauren Smith; it is a funny, heartwarming, and at times gut wrenching story. Lyman's play will be directed by well-known director Bram Lewis, Artistic Director of the Schoolhouse Theater.

Evening and matinee performances of Gladstone Hollow will take place on The Schoolhouse Theater's main stage, 3 Owens Road, North Salem, NY 10560. Individual tickets are $38, Seniors $35 (general admission). Tickets are available via the Box Office: (914) 277-8477; or online at www.schoolhousetheater.org.





