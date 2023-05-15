Schenectady Symphony Orchestra Announces Name Change Ahead of Upcoming Season

The Schenectady Symphony Orchestra has extended its reach in recent years beyond the city where it was founded in 1934 and as a result, has changed its name to Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony Orchestra (SSSO).

The announcement was made yesterday by Board President Robert Bour and Artistic Director Glen Cortese when they announced the Orchestra's 2023-24 season. Four of the SSSO's nine shows next season will be held in Saratoga; two at Universal Preservation Hall and two at Zankel Hall at Skidmore College. Four of the performances through next spring will be held at Proctors, along with their Music Haven performance this summer at Schenectady's Central Park.

"This is the second major initiative the board has approved in less than a year," Bour said. "The decision to join Proctors Collaborative was about shifting energy from focusing on administrative concerns to more strategic needs. The announcement today is about building an audience as it has become apparent there is a real opportunity and need in Saratoga."

SSSO has held several concerts at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs since reopening after the pandemic. Bour said the response has been "fantastic" and signaled an opening for the orchestra to expand beyond Schenectady.

The organization has been performing at Proctors since 1979 and joined Proctors Collaborative in August 2022 to gain resources for finance, fundraising and marketing. The SSSO maintains artistic control.

Glen Cortese, artistic director and conductor of the SSSO said "The theme of the 2023-24 SSSO subscription season is 'Heroes, Legends and Fairy Tales.' On each program, we'll explore legendary works, how composers are inspired by historical and fictional heroes and legends and bring you incredibly talented soloists and guest artists. The repertoire includes traditional works, new works from the classical repertoire, Broadway and film."

Subscriptions are on sale now. Single tickets go on sale Aug. 7. Students (18 and under) are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Visit sssony.org for more details.

The SSSO 2023-24 season:

"Legends of Broadway"

7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023

Music Haven Concert Series at Schenectady's Central Park

Under the baton of Artistic Director Glen Cortese, the SSSO returns with a selection from beloved Broadway musicals with guest artists Amy Decker and Casey Gray.

"American Legends"

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023

Zankel Hall, Skidmore College

3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023

MainStage at Proctors

The SSSO launches their 23-24 season with two concerts featuring guest trumpeter Robert Sullivan in Barber's "Essay No. 2," Cortese's "Concerto for Trumpet Orchestra (Gabriel's Signal)," music from John William "Lincoln" and the Suite from Copland's "Billy the Kid."

Special Concert: "Poinsettia Pops"*

7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

Great Hall at Universal Preservation Hall

Join the SSSO at UPH to kick off the holiday season as "Poinsettia Pops" returns for the fourth year! Enjoy all your favorite holiday music with surprise special guests!

"Legends from Around the World"

3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024

MainStage at Proctors

The season continues on the MainStage at Proctors with Bethlehem Central High School senior William Lauricella, who won first place in the 2022 Capital District Council for Young Musicians' Annual Chopin Piano Competition and SSSO's Parillo Piano Competition. This concert includes Bartok's "Dance Suite," Ravel's "Mother Goose Suite" and the great Rachmaninoff's "Piano Concerto #2 in C Minor."

Special Concert: Animaniacs In Concert!*

8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024

MainStage at Proctors

It's time for Animaniacs...IN CONCERT with the SSSO! Join the voices of "Animaniacs" for a zany evening as they perform the world-famous songs from the beloved cartoon series backed by our beautiful orchestra.

"A Legend of the Opera"

3 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2024

Zankel Hall, Skidmore College

Join the SSSO at Zankel Hall for another collaboration with Skidmore College for Johann Straus' English concert version of "Die Fledermaus." Guest soloists to be announced!

"Vestiges, Heroes and Legends"

7 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2024

Great Hall at Universal Preservation Hall

3 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2024

MainStage at Proctors

The SSSO makes an appearance at both UPH and Proctors for the last concert of the season! Join them for Bernstein's "Halil," Mizzoli's "Opheus Undone" (Proctors), Mozart's "Ave Verum Corpus" (UPH) and famous "Requiem." Featuring special guest flutist Linda Chesis, Saratoga Voices and the Albany Chamber Choir.



*Poinsettia Pops and Animaniacs In Concert specials are available as discounted add-ons to subscriptions.