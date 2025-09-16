SWEENEY TODD to be Presented at Hudson Valley's Core Theatre Group

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hudson Valley's newest professional theatre Core Theatre Group will produce Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barbour of Fleet Street, Stephen Sondheim’s chilling musical masterpiece of love, revenge, and a razor-sharp hunger for justice, from October 17-19 at The Theatre at Mountain Lake Park.

Broadway’s David Michael Gary (The Phantom of the Opera, Carousel) will star as the vengeful barber Sweeney Todd alongside Liz Pearce (The Hills of California, Billy Elliot) as the delightfully devious pie-maker Mrs. Lovett. Together, this powerhouse duo straight from Broadway will lead audiences through one of the most thrilling and blood-thirsty stories of modern musical theatre.

The cast features Robert Vincent Smith as the corrupt Judge Turpin, Michael Sammon as the oily Beadle Bamford, Alex Haines as the mysterious Beggar Woman, Cara Leahy as the innocent Johanna, Ray Robinson as the love-struck Anthony, and Luke Ostrow as the naive and lost Tobias.

Completing the world of Fleet Street is a talented local ensemble including Daniel Brenner, Kayleigh Evans, Luisa Fuentes, Zach Gibson, Noreen Hanson, Grace Hoey, Kate Loftus, Jane Petruncola and David Rosario.

Helming the production are Core Theatre Group’s own Chuck Ragsdale (Director) and Paul Loesel (Music Director), with Technical Direction/Lighting Design by Brian Dunn promising a thrilling, high-caliber production that captures both the macabre humor and soaring musical brilliance of Sondheim’s iconic score.

Performances will run October 17–19 at The Theatre at Mountain Lake Park, 46 Bowen Road, Warwick, NY.

