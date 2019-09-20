SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical Receives Declaration From The Office Of The Mayor of Rochester

On Wednesday, September 18th, RBTL, Deputy Mayor James Smith, and Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo welcomed the cast of SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical to Rochester ahead of the North American Tour Launch of SUMMER September 29 - October 5.

The Office of the Mayor proclaimed that September 29 - October 5, 2019 to be: SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical Week in Rochester and joins its citizens in offering best wishes for a successful production.

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo took the time to thank these cast members, mentioning the vibrancy that the arts and culture brings to our community along with the importance and effects of arts education.



Thanks to the New York State Theatre Tax Credit, SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical is the fourth show to hold technical rehearsals and launch their National Tour in Rochester, direct from Broadway. "It's always an exciting time when a new season is about to begin," says RBTL's Presenter Albert Nocciolino, "but it's especially exciting when it's with a brand new show. We're thrilled to have this opportunity to launch SUMMER." Both the Deputy Mayor and County Executive emphasized the significant job creation that comes with a National Tour launch like this, on the local level. SUMMER opens the 2019-2020 M&T Bank Broadway Season at RBTL's Auditorium Theatre September 29 - October 5, 2019, presented by RBTL and Albert Nocciolino. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and the Auditorium Box Office. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 585-277-3325.

For more information about SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical, please visit http://thedonnasummermusical.com/.





