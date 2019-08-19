SUMMER THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL On Sale Now in Rochester

The Rochester Broadway Theatre League and Albert Nocciolino are proud to announce that SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical will hold technical rehearsals and launch its National Tour in Rochester with performances September 29 - October 5, 2019. Rochester audiences will be among the first to see this production direct from Broadway!

Tickets start at $38 and are available now via ticketmaster.com, 800.982.2787 and the Box Office. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 585-277-3325.

For more information and complete details on additional tour stops, please visit http://thedonnasummermusical.com/.

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

SUMMER features a book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff, with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and others and is directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, with music supervised by Ron Melrose and scenic design by Robert Brill, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Gareth Owen and projections by Sean Nieuwenhuis. This tour is produced by produced by the Dodgers and Tommy Mottola.





