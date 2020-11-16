Rock The Halls! Irvington Theater To Stream Concert Of Holiday Hits

Irvington Theater's Holiday Celebration will stream on Friday, December 4.

The city sidewalks may not be so busy this year, but there's no place like home for the holidays! After a sold-out, in-person performance last season, Irvington Theater will stream a filmed version of their treasured Holiday Celebration on Friday, December 4 at 7:30pm EST.

Parker Reilly and the Electric Stories are known for their dynamic renditions of classic rock deep cuts from the 1960s and 70s. In this one-night-only streaming event, they jam to classic seasonal songs alongside little-known holiday rockers in a never-before-seen recording of last year's hit concert. Get festive with the sounds of Chuck Berry Darlene Love , and more at this holly jolly bash for the whole family!

"This concert is the perfect event to stream while you decorate the house or bake your favorite holiday dish," says Theater Manager Greg Allen . "We'll have the music you know and love along with a few surprises created just for this streaming premiere. The Electric Stories are high-octane fun, so grab a mug of cocoa and join us from any of your devices!"

Irvington Theater's Holiday Celebration will stream on Friday, December 4 at 7:30pm EST. Purchase your ticket ($12 per household) to receive the viewing link and password at irvingtontheater.com/irvingtonanywhere

