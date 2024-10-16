Review: LES MISERABLES at Rochester Broadway Theatre League

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Rochester Broadway Theatre League begins its 2024-2025 season with one of the 20th century’s most iconic musicals; one that has traversed the globe, been spun into multiple screen adaptations (including the 2012 Oscar-winner starring Russel Crowe and Hugh Jackman), and has done pit stops at the West Herr Auditorium Theatre on more than one occasion in recent years.

Les Misérables is a musical adaptation of Victor Hugo's 1862 novel, with music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Alain Boublil, Jean-Marc Natel and Herbert Kretzmer. Set in early 19th-century France, it follows the life of Jean Valjean (Randy Jeter), a man imprisoned for 19 years for stealing a loaf of bread to feed his sister's starving child. After his release, Valjean breaks parole and starts a new life under a new identity, seeking redemption for his past. However, he is relentlessly pursued by the rigid and unforgiving Inspector Javert (Nick Rehberger). As Valjean tries to lead a virtuous life, he becomes the guardian of Cosette (Greta Schaefer, Delaney Guyer), the daughter of a destitute woman named Fantine (Lindsay Heather Pearce). The story is set against the backdrop of social unrest, climaxing in the Paris Uprising of 1832, where revolutionaries fight for justice and equality.

The musical, with its libretto by Boublil and Kretzmer and a sweeping score by Schönberg, delves into powerful themes of justice, love, sacrifice, and the search for redemption. Through its emotionally charged songs like "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," and "Do You Hear the People Sing?", Les Misérables portrays the struggles of individuals facing oppression, poverty, and moral dilemmas. Its characters—ranging from the suffering Fantine to the idealistic revolutionaries—highlight the harsh realities of life in a broken society.

This production of Les Misérables is powerful, lush, and electric—a sweeping performance that captures the emotional depth and intensity of Victor Hugo’s timeless story. From the very first notes of the overture to the final scene, the energy and passion from the cast is palpable, no small feat for a touring production putting up eight performances per week. The seamless integration of lighting, sound, and choreography during the Paris Uprising is masterfully executed, creating an experience that transports the audience right to the center of the ramparts.

This Les Mis’ production’s casting is quite strong. In particular, Pearce is the best Fantine I’ve seen on-or-off Broadway. Her “I Dreamed a Dream” is a haunting, raw portrayal of loss and despair. She captures the vulnerability and strength of the character in a way that resonates deeply, and her chemistry with Jeter in the fleeting moments they shared, feels genuine, elevating the emotional stakes of the story.

The ensemble cast, another standout feature, was entirely in sync from start to finish. Given the large size of the cast, the precision with which they moved and sang was particularly impressive. Whether in quiet moments of reflection or the rousing group numbers like “One Day More” and “Do You Hear the People Sing?”, every performer contributes to the cohesiveness of the show.

The production of Les Misérables currently featured at the Auditorium Theatre is intense, captivating, and a reminder as to why this iconic piece of theatre has stood the test of time. It’s playing until October 20th, for tickets and more information click here.

