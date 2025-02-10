Ramon Ayala Brings Final Tour To UBS Arena In August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ramon Ayala, the King of the Accordion and norteño music legend is bidding farewell to the stage. His final tour includes a stop at UBS Arena on Friday, August 22.

With a career spanning over five decades, his talent and unmistakable style have defined generations. As the founder of Los Bravos del Norte, he revolutionized the norteño sound with his signature accordion, heartfelt lyrics, and unmatched rhythm. Over the years, he has released more than 100 albums and won multiple Grammy Awards.

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders and Jeff Wilpon. Providing a significant boost to the regional economy, the world-class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, bridges its iconic past with today’s advanced technology and amenities.

The $1.1 billion multi-purpose, state of the art arena opened in November 2021 and has already welcomed numerous top artists including Harry Styles, Sebastian Maniscalco, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, TWICE, Eagles, John Mayer, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone. The venue delivers an unmatched live entertainment experience for guests including clear sightlines and premier acoustics. UBS Arena is at the forefront of sustainability, being awarded LEED Green Building Certification in January 2023. The venue also achieved carbon neutrality for operations in Fall 2022 which made it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard.

