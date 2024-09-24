RPI And Opera Saratoga to Present THE OTHER SIDE OF SILENCE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a uniquely beautiful collaboration, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Opera Saratoga, and the Bergamot Quartet will join forces this to present a free workshop performance of THE OTHER SIDE OF SILENCE by librettists Mark Steidl and Katherine Skovira and composer Robert Whalen. THE OTHER SIDE OF SILENCE is a new opera for synthetic and acoustic voices written by and for people who use Alternative Assistive Communication.

The story draws direct inspiration from the life of Mark Steidl, a gender non-binary person who uses an Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) device to talk with the world. The cast also includes Opera Saratoga favorites Meghan Kasanders (The Consul, 2017) and Jennifer Zetlan (Ellen West), as well as newcomers Theo Hayes and Isaiah Musik-Ayala.

This workshop performance is presented as part of the 2024 International Symposium On Assistive Technology For Music And Art.

Synopsis:

Zari, who struggles with seizures and, who was born with disabilities and unable to speak through traditional means, finds comfort from struggle in their home from the "Lichttanz" or the magical play of light and shadow through a window.

In an effort to gain more autonomy, Zari seeks help from a new technology designed by Olympus Realities. Despite opposition from their closest friends and family, Zari pursues this technology, hoping for a positive outcome. The technology called Chimera, or Kim, earns Zari's trust over time.

A medical emergency prompts an intervention where it is discovered that Olympus Realities has, without Zari's express permission, installed an implant in Zari to help build communication between their brain and Kim. Zari fights back against this control and eventually disrupts the connection between the implant and Kim, though unfortunately after many of Zari's memories have already been edited and manipulated. The one memory, however, that Kim is unable to alter, is that of the "Lichttanz", representing the infinitude of human capacity and self-knowledge, their inner strength that withstands the intervention of artificial intelligence.

THE OTHER SIDE OF SILENCE examines the intersection of art, advocacy, and technology in our lives, memories, and identities, and the role that art plays in promoting equity and agency of those who use alternative means of communication to speak to the world.

Performance Details

Artistic Team:

Mary Birnbaum, director

Katherine Skovira, co-librettist

Mark Steidl, co-librettist

Robert Whalen, composer

Sara Pyszka, consultant

When:

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - 7 pm

The performance is free and open to the public.

Where:

Concert Hall at the

Curtis R. Priem Experimental Media and Performing Arts Center (EMPAC)

50 8th Street

Troy, NY 12180

More information will be sent to registrants as the date approaches.

For more information and to reserve tickets, please visit https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/fdf3797

