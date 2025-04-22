ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE World Premiere to Open at Capital Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Capital Repertory Theatre will welcome the world premiere of “Rosie Is Red And Everybody Is Blue, a sharp and witty new comedy by local playwright John Spellos and directed by Reginald Douglas. This dramedy will run from April 25 through May 18.

A winner of the 2023 Next Act New Play Summit, “Rosie Is Red And Everybody Is Blue” invites audiences into a colorful and complex world where the lines between reality, memory, and emotion blur. The show follows Rosie, a woman juggling the chaos of her adult son and brother-in-law moving into her small home, all while secretly battling her own challenges. This fast-paced and heartfelt comedy delves into the complexities of family life, highlighting the humor and heartache that come with it. With sharp wit and poetic language, this new work challenges perceptions of truth and explores how we carry — and are carried by — the people in our lives.

The production is part of theREP’s commitment to championing new voices and developing bold, new American theatre. “Rosie Is Red And Everybody Is Blue” brings together a powerhouse cast of performers whose work spans regional theatre, television, and beyond. Returning to theREP is Inga Ballard as Rosie, last seen at theREP in Lynn Nottage’s “Sweat.” Ballard’s impressive resume includes the national tour of “Ragtime” and performances at respected regional theatres such as Syracuse Stage, the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, and Arizona Theatre Company. She’s also a familiar face from numerous television appearances, commercials, and voice-over work.

Joining theREP for the first time are Chris Blunt (Chris), Maya Loren Jackson (Vanessa), and Montae Russell (Lenny). Blunt’s screen credits include Netflix’s “Rustin” and the CW’s “Tom Swift.” Jackson has appeared on Broadway in “Death of a Salesman” and “The Skin of Our Teeth,” and performed regionally at Barrington Stage Company in “10x10” and other theatres nationwide. Russell brings a rich theatrical background with Broadway roles in “King Hedley II” and “Prelude to a Kiss,” along with screen credits in “NCIS,” “Rizzoli & Isles,” “Shameless,” “ER,” “Godzilla,” and upcoming films “The Beauty of Poverty” and “Redacted.”

theREP is thrilled to welcome playwright John Spellos back to the Capital Region. A proud Menands School and Christian Brothers Academy alum, Spellos grew up in the area before launching his writing career. His debut screenplay, “Cafe Zoe,” was recognized as a finalist by both the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Nicholl Screenwriting Fellowships and the Sundance Filmmakers Lab.

In addition to Douglas directing, Alexander Woodward is the scenic designer, Travis McHale is the lighting designer, Karen Perry is the Costume Designer, David Lamont Wilson is the sound designer, Shayne David Cameris is the production stage manager, and Michaela Savoie is the assistant stage manager.

Previews for “Rosie Is Red And Everybody Is Blue” take place at theREP, 251 N. Pearl St., Albany April 25-27, and opening night is Tuesday, April 29. Performances are scheduled Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. There is also a 2 p.m. performance Wednesday, May 7.

