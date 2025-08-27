Proctors Collaborative to Celebrate Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill With Special Event in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Proctors Collaborative will present “Maggie: Up in Lights,” a special celebratory event honoring Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill's 30-year career as the Producing Artistic Director of Capital Repertory Theatre, as she steps down at the end of 2025, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 17 at Wolferts Roost in Albany.

During her tenure at theREP, Maggie has directed more than 125 productions, workshops, readings, and created numerous literary and local history-based plays for theREP's On-the-Go Touring Productions, which reach more than 10,000 students annually. Maggie has helped guide the organization through leadership changes, the development of a new venue during a global pandemic, the launch of scores of careers in the arts, and, most importantly, has introduced thousands of residents to new productions and sparked a love for theatre in generations of children in upstate New York.

Among the many accomplishments directly tied to theREP, Mancinelli-Cahill has had an irreversible impact on the Capital Region overall. She has earned widespread recognition for excellence, including numerous top productions for the Times Union “Best Of” lists as voted on locally, a spot on the “100 Women of Excellence” list, the Norman E. Rice Award, and a Distinguished Leadership Award from the National Chamber of Commerce.

Guests will enjoy cocktails, gourmet hors d'oeuvres, interactive food stations, and an evening of warm memories shared with Maggie—all part of this special fundraising celebration to support theREP's education programs, which offer powerful arts experiences that instill creativity, compassion, and self-esteem in local students.

Tickets are on sale through the Box Office at Proctors in person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Tuesday-Saturday 12-6 p.m., or online. Tickets range from $175-500 per person.

