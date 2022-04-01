Proctors Announces April Batch Of Shows

Proctors Collaborative has announced the next block of upcoming shows at Proctors in Schenectady.

Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at 518-346-6204 Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. or online at proctors.org. Press tickets are also available, contact Jessica Sims jsims@proctors.org. They will be processed in the order they are received.

reaLation. "Selfish" Video Premiere

7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2. GE Theatre at Proctors

reaLation. premieres the new video for the single "Selfish" from their upcoming release entitled "What Lies Beneath". The band will also be performing a short live set.

Schenectady Symphony Orchestra - "Dark Legends"

3 p.m. Sunday, April 3. MainStage at Proctors

They'll be looking at the "dark legend" of the "bad boy" of classical music, Nicolai Paganini, and feature the world premiere of Glen Cortese's newest composition celebrating the 43-year journey of the Voyager spacecraft.

Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats

7:30 p.m. Friday, April 8. MainStage at Proctors

Alton Brown is hitting the road with a new culinary variety show. Audiences can expect more comedy, more music, more highly unusual cooking demos, and more potentially dangerous sciencey stuff. Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if Brown calls for volunteers... think twice.

Shen Yun 2022

7:30 p.m. Friday, April 15-16. 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16. MainStage at Proctors

Through breathtaking dance and music, Shen Yun's artists tell of a time when divine beings walked upon the earth, leaving behind a culture that inspired generations.

GNA Secret Star

7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20. MainStage at Proctors

GNA's Secret Star features four of country music's biggest stars, on stage at the same time sharing their songs and stories. And the most exciting part? The lineup is not revealed until the show!

Gospel Jubilee

6 p.m. Saturday, April 23. MainStage at Proctors

Gospel Jubilee returns to the MainStage at Proctors with a special musical tribute in dedication to the Capital Region's beloved, the late Regina "Gina" Parsons and Antonia "Toni" Brown.

Suede with Fred Boyle, Piano & Rich Hill, Bass

7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23. GE Theatre at Proctors

From astounding a cappella, incredibly intimate ballads and smoking trumpet solos to "bring down the house" belting blues, Suede delivers it all with her own unique blend of warmth, high energy, wit and pure musical artistry.

Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Awards - "The Eddies"

6 p.m. Sunday, April 24. MainStage at Proctors

This year, we honor 210 finalists in 36 categories for their work during 2021. Nominations and voting are determined by a group of judges representing the local music community. The musical line-up for the 4th annual Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Awards will be Buggy Jive, Nite Train w/ Thomasina Winslow, Hot Club of Saratoga, Rich Ortiz, the Erin Harkes Band and Super 400 with returning emcee Erin Harkes!

An Evening with Neil Gaiman

7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28. MainStage at Proctors

Neil Gaiman is the bestselling author of Neverwhere, Anansi Boys, Good Omens (with Terry Pratchett), Smoke and Mirrors, Fragile Things, and so many more. Today, as one of the most celebrated writers of our time, his popular and critically acclaimed works bend genres while reaching audiences of all ages.

Golden Oldies Spectacular

7 p.m. Saturday, April 20. MainStage at Proctors

Headlining the show is The Brooklyn Bridge, highlighted by a tribute to the memory of their incredible lead singer Johnny Maestro who passed ten years ago. Hits include "The Worst That Could Happen," "Blessed is the Rain," "You'll Never Walk Alone," and "Welcome Me Love."