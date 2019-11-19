Pink Flaw'd Presents 11th Annual Thanksgiving Celebration

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents Pink Flaw'd 11th Annual Thanksgiving Celebration on Wednesday November 27, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices range between $19.00-$39.00, plus applicable fees. Purchase online, by phone or at the box office.

For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

Celebrate the music of Pink Floyd with this group of Long Island based musicians and good friends. All the members in Pink Flaw'd are active in a number of musical endeavors. They first gathered in 2008 to play the exacting music of Pink Floyd as a "one time only" show that was so much fun it became an annual Thanksgiving event for over a decade.

In addition to those shows, they've also played twice at Patchogue Theatre, the most recent being our first Vintage Vinyl Live Show In 2017 where they blew us away with their performance of Pink Floyd's masterpiece Dark Side of the Moon. We are happy to welcome this rare treat of a show to our stage performing two sets of classic Pink Floyd music and a terrific light show!





