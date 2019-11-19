Pink Flaw'd Presents 11th Annual Thanksgiving Celebration

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents Pink Flaw'd 11th Annual Thanksgiving Celebration on Wednesday November 27, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices range between $19.00-$39.00, plus applicable fees. Purchase online, by phone or at the box office. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

Celebrate the music of Pink Floyd with this group of Long Island based musicians and good friends. All the members in Pink Flaw'd are active in a number of musical endeavors. They first gathered in 2008 to play the exacting music of Pink Floyd as a "one time only" show that was so much fun it became an annual Thanksgiving event for over a decade. In addition to those shows, they've also played twice at Patchogue Theatre, the most recent being our first Vintage Vinyl Live Show In 2017 where they blew us away with their performance of Pink Floyd's masterpiece Dark Side of the Moon. We are happy to welcome this rare treat of a show to our stage performing two sets of classic Pink Floyd music and a terrific light show!

The historic crown jewel of downtown Patchogue, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA), first opened in 1923 as the largest theatre in Suffolk County. Ninety-five years since its construction, Patchogue Theatre has been through multiple renovations, including a $1.15 million renovation of its interior in 2016 with the installation of over 1,000 new seats, and the addition of a state-of-the-art LED marquee to its exterior in 2018. PTPA has produced more performances and welcomed more patrons than ever before during its 2018 season.

This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the revitalization and reopening of Patchogue Theatre's doors since standing abandoned for nearly a decade. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (organization name: Patchogue Village Center for the Performing Arts) operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization. Our mission is to enrich, educate, and entertain a diverse audience by cultivating and showcasing a broad variety of performing artists. Patchogue Theatre serves as an innovative cultural resource for its community and the Long Island region by collaborating with neighboring organizations and fostering educational opportunities. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts is located at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, N.Y., and can be reached at 631-207-1313 or by visiting PatchogueTheatre.org.





