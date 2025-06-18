 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Neil Simon's THE ODD COUPLE at Cortland Repertory Theatre

Now playing through June 27 at the Little York Pavilion.

By: Jun. 18, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Cortland Repertory Theatre kicks off its summer season with a laugh-out-loud production of Neil Simon’s beloved comedy The Odd Couple, running now through June 27 at the Little York Pavilion (6799 Little York Lake Road). Check out photos from the show.

The iconic play, first premiered in 1965 and later adapted into a hit film and TV series, follows the hilariously mismatched roommates Oscar Madison, a slovenly sportswriter, and Felix Ungar, a neurotically neat newswriter, as they try to share a New York City apartment without driving each other insane. As tensions rise and pasta flies, Simon’s witty dialogue and timeless themes of friendship, frustration, and forgiveness take center stage.

Photo Credit: Eric Behnke

Photos: Neil Simon's THE ODD COUPLE at Cortland Repertory Theatre Image
Jason Sofge and Jason Shipman

Photos: Neil Simon's THE ODD COUPLE at Cortland Repertory Theatre Image
Nicholas Webster, Jason Sofge, Jason Shipman, Jon Christiano, Maxwel Anderson as Murray and Mark Durkee

Photos: Neil Simon's THE ODD COUPLE at Cortland Repertory Theatre Image
Lelia Quinn, Jason Shipman, Lilli Komurek and Jason Sofge

Photos: Neil Simon's THE ODD COUPLE at Cortland Repertory Theatre Image
Jason Sofge and Jason Shipman



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos