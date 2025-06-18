Photos: Neil Simon's THE ODD COUPLE at Cortland Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cortland Repertory Theatre kicks off its summer season with a laugh-out-loud production of Neil Simon’s beloved comedy The Odd Couple, running now through June 27 at the Little York Pavilion (6799 Little York Lake Road). Check out photos from the show.

The iconic play, first premiered in 1965 and later adapted into a hit film and TV series, follows the hilariously mismatched roommates Oscar Madison, a slovenly sportswriter, and Felix Ungar, a neurotically neat newswriter, as they try to share a New York City apartment without driving each other insane. As tensions rise and pasta flies, Simon’s witty dialogue and timeless themes of friendship, frustration, and forgiveness take center stage.

Photo Credit: Eric Behnke

