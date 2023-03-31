Photos: Get a First Look at OUR TOWN at Syracuse Stage

Syracuse Stage is presenting Thornton Wilder's cherished and frequently produced play, Our Town, now through Sunday, April 16 in the Archbold Theatre. Robert Hupp directs the production.

Check out photos below!

Noted actor of stage, TV, and film, Jim True-Frost plays the seminal role of the Stage Manager in Our Town. Best known for his portrayal of Roland "Prez" Pryzbylewski in the HBO series The Wire, True-Frost also starred as James Woodrow in Treme and as George Buxton in Homicide: Life on the Street. He's appeared in such films as Singles, The Hudsucker Proxy, and Affliction, and is a company member at the famed Steppenwolf Theatre Company. Jim True-Frost and his family are current residents of Syracuse, New York.

An American masterpiece, Our Town is described by the Wilder as, "an attempt to find value above all price for the smallest events in our daily life." The playwright succeeded with this graceful and poetic play that reminds us to cherish every moment we're together and to embrace the true wonder (and brevity) of being alive. Famous actors of stage and screen have taken on the challenging role of the Stage Manager, including Paul Newman, Spalding Gray, Henry Fonda, and Helen Hunt.

Our Town is written by Thornton Wilder. The play is directed by Syracuse Stage Artistic Director Robert Hupp. In addition to Mr. True-Frost, the cast features Michael Stewart Allen as "Dr. Gibbs," Alberto Bonilla as "Mr. Webb," and Ché Lyons as "Mrs. Gibbs," and Christine Albright-Tufts as "Mrs. Webb." The ensemble cast is made up of Blake Segal, Michael Barbour, Ricky Pak, Danyon Davis, Whitney Pak, Lilli Komeruk, Derek Powell, Ahmanee Simmons, and Donovan Stanfield. The design team for Our Town includes Scenic Designer Jason Ardizzone, Costume Designer Tracy Dorman, Lighting Designer Yael Lubetzky, Sound Designer Michael Keck, and Movement Consultant Danyon Davis. Stuart Plymesser is stage manager.

Scenic Designer Jason Ardizzone is an Emmy Award winning set designer (NBC's concert production of Jesus Christ Superstar) and is working on the set design for Adele's Radio City concert event among other notable achievements. Our Town sound designer, Michael Keck is also composing an original score for the Syracuse Stage production.

Our Town runs Wednesday, March 29 through Sunday, April 16, 2023. All evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. while all matinee performances begin at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $30 with discounts available for students and groups. Tickets can be purchased by visiting SyracuseStage.org, by calling 315.443.3275, or by visiting the Syracuse Stage Box Office at 820 East Genesee Street.