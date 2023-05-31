Photos: First Look At EVITA At The REV Theatre Company

Audiences will be taken on a journey alongside Eva Perón, watching her rise from a poor, illegitimate child to one of the most powerful and iconic women in history.

Tonight, The REV Theatre Company raises the curtain on their 2023 season with Evita, playing at Auburn’s Merry-Go-Round Playhouse through June 20. See photos of the production below!

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical masterpiece, Evita, takes place in Argentina between 1934-1952. Audiences will be taken on a journey alongside Eva Perón, watching her rise from a poor, illegitimate child to one of the most powerful and iconic women in history, making an impact that we find relevant even today. 

Evita is directed by The REV’s Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock. He is joined by choreographer Elle May Patterson and Musical Director Brian Cimmet with Associate Choreographer Cedric Dodd and Assistant Musical Director Alex Gutierrez. Evita features scenic design by Jeffrey Kmiec and associate scenic designer Milo Bue, lighting design by Jose Santiago, costume design by resident REV designer, Tiffany Howard, hair and makeup design by resident REV designer, Alfonso Annotto, and sound design is by Sam Silva. Kelly Hardy is the Production Stage Manager, with Kevin Dwyer and Morgan Benford serving as Assistant Stage Managers and John Lacson Malley serving as Stage Management Intern.

The principal cast of Evita includes:  Samantha Marisol Gershman (Broadway: A Beautiful Noise; Nat’l Tour: Jersey Boys) as Eva Peron, Justin Gregory Lopez (Off Broadway: Octet, Bare; TV: Jesus Christ Superstar Live; Kennedy Center: Bernstein’s Mass) as Che, Martín Solá (Broadway: On Your Feet, The King and I, Baz Luhrmann’s La Bohème; REV: State Fair) as Juan Peron, Felipe Barbosa Bombonato (Nat’l Tour: Les Miserables, Man of La Mancha, Cats) as Magaldi, and Erica Reyes making her professional debut as Mistress.

The cast will also feature Emily Castillo-Langley, Sharlane Conner, Marco Forte, Ethan Horbury, Arjaye Johnson, Jamil Kassem-Lopez, Timmy Lewis, Maggie Likcani, Carmella Manapat, Adam Mandala, Tay Marquise, Jaden Tai Martinez, Mel Mehrabian, Payton Moledor, Katie Moya, Cathleen O’Brien, Jay Owens, Lav Raman, David Nando Rodgers, Janina Rosa, Roberto Russo, Vanessa Sierra, Nick Traficante, and Adrian Villegas.

Lily Rose Nila, Erin Degraw, and Jojo Harper-McNeal will be featured as youth soloists.

Evita runs with matinee and evening performances May 31-June 20, including a “Pay What you Will” performance on Saturday, June 3 at 8:00pm. Due to high demand, The REV Theatre strongly encourages patrons to purchase tickets in advance by visiting Click Hereor by calling the box office at 315-255-1785.

Photo Credit: Ron Heerkens, Jr. / Goat Factory Media Entertainment, LLC.

Samantha Gershman

Samantha Gershman and Justin Gregory Lopez with the Company of The REV Theatre Companya??s production of EVITA

Samantha Gershman

Martin Sola and Samantha Gershman with the Company of The REV Theatre Companya??s production of EVITA

The company of The REV Theatre Companya??s production of EVITA

Martín Solá and Samantha Gershman

Justin Gregory Lopez with the Company of The REV Theatre Companya??s production of EVITA

Samantha Gershman

Samantha Gershman

The Company in The REV Theatre Companya??s production of EVITA

Justin Gregory Lopez, Martin Sola, and the Company of The REV Theatre Companya??s production of EVITA

Erica Reyes and the Company of The REV Theatre Companya??s production of EVITA

Sharlane Conner and Marco Forte

Samantha Gershman and the Company of The REV Theatre Companya??s production of EVITA

Sharlane Conner and Marco Forte

Felipe Barbosa Bombonato

Samantha Gershman as Eva Perón and the Company of The REV Theatre Companya??s production of EVITA

The Company of The REV Theatre Companya??s production of EVITA




