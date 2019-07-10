Photo Flash: MAMMA MIA! Premieres At Cortland Rep

Cortland Repertory Theatre takes audiences on a trip to the Greek Islands, and back to 1970's music, with their next high-energy summer production, the hit musical "Mamma Mia"! Featuring the extremely popular music by the iconic pop group ABBA, the music and lyrics for this show are written by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, with some songs with Stig Anderson, and the book is written by Catherine Johnson.

Performances of CRT's production will be held at the Little York Pavilion in Preble, and run from July 10 - 27 with evening show times at 7:30 PM. Matinees are available on July 12, 14, 17, 21, and 24 at 2:00 PM. Tickets may be purchased by calling 800-427-6160 or by visiting the CRT Box Office at 24 Port Watson Street in downtown Cortland. Tickets are also available for sale 24 hours a day through the CRT website at www.cortlandrep.org, using the online service ETix. CRT cautions that this is the only approved online ticket service; other online sites charge significantly higher rates for tickets and are NOT approved by CRT.

After a long run on the West End and Broadway, this heartfelt, funny and vibrant musical continues to engage audiences around the globe! As Sophie's wedding day nears, she discovers that her father is one of three men. Against her mother Donna's wishes, Sophie invites them all to the wedding to figure out which is "The One"! This enchanting musical about love, laughter and friendship is set against the gorgeous backdrop of the Greek islands and underscored by ABBA's timeless songs including Dancing Queen, Super Trouper, Gimme Gimme Gimme, Take a Chance on Me, The Winner Takes It All and of course the title hit. CRT suggests ordering tickets early, as this show is sure to be a sell out!

Mamma Mia! is directed by CRT's Producing Artistic Director Kerby Thompson, who won a Syracuse Area Live Theatre (SALT) Award for directing last summer's production of Saturday Night Fever. Thompson has also gathered the same creative team behind Fever for this production: Bryan Knowlton will choreograph following his SALT nomination last year, and Shoshanna Seid-Green will music direct.

Starring as Sophie is Amanda Walker, who debuted at CRT last year as a Performing Intern in Fever, Newsies and Women in Jeopardy!. As Donna, Rebecca Mason-Wygal returns to CRT, after also appearing in last summer's Women in Jeopardy!, again playing Walker's character's mother. Continuing from Legally Blonde is Woody Minshew as one of the possible "dads" Sam, and Kennedy Salters and Erica Wilpon as Donna's two best friends, Rosie and Tanya, respectively. Also, Jeffrey Keller continues his summer at CRT to play Sky, Sophie's fiancée. Making their CRT debuts are Jack Boice as Bill and Steven Bidwell as Harry, the other "possible father". Appearing as Sophie's two best friends are performing interns Alexis Yard as Ali and Shealyn Kelley as Lisa. Two Ithaca College students round out the principal characters: Usman Ali Ishaq as Pepper and Christian Henry as Eddie.

Numerous actors who appear in CRT's Legally Blonde also appear in this production, including John Neurohr and Performing Interns Emily Britt, Cassidy Halpin, Madeline Hudelson, Steven Martella, Blake Maxwell, Angela Syrett and JT Tully. Also featured in the ensemble are two local teen actors, Jack Cecere and Abby McGrath.

Stage Manager Kate Gulden heads the production and design team. The scenic design is by Nicholas James Schwartz in his CRT debut, with costumes designed by Katharine Tarkulich, also in her CRT debut. Matthew Webb returns as Lighting Designer after working on last summer's Our Town. Continuing their design work this summer are Props Designer Andrew Carney and Sound Designer Cory Kosman.



The "Friday Night Talk Backs" for Mamma Mia! will be held after the evening performance on July 12, at which a Q & A session with the actors, designers, crew and director will take place. Tickets are also on sale for the remaining productions in CRT's season, including the American classic comedy Born Yesterday, plus Sleuth, Million Dollar Quartet and the children's show The House at Pooh Corner.

Photo Credit: Eric Behnke





