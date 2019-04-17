Photo Flash: First Look at The World Premiere Of David Zellnik's THE LETTERS

Henry is gay and studies dead languages. Rachel is straight and studies living languages. Rajiv is the artist who lives with them both in a squat in Berlin, enmeshed in a post-collegiate tangle of friendship, love, and sex. 10 years later, Henry is gone, and Rajiv and Rachel's long engagement is fraying. In the course of a single day (with flashbacks to the times they shared in Berlin), they wrestle with the past and attempt to chart a future for themselves in a language they have yet to create. A brilliant and deeply moving new work from the author of the musical "Yank!", "Sharon/Herzl", and "The F#@%ing Wright Brothers". Directed by John Sowle and featuring a magnificently diverse cast.

Plays Thursdays through Sundays April 25 - May 5.

Tickets at letters.brownpapertickets.com

More info at bridgest.org



Shivantha Singer, Sara Parcesepe, Christopher Joel Onken

Shivantha Singer, Sara Parcesepe, Christopher Joel Onken

Shivantha Singer, Alexis Cofield

Shivantha Singer, Sara Parcesepe





