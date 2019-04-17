Photo Flash: First Look at The World Premiere Of David Zellnik's THE LETTERS

Apr. 17, 2019  

Henry is gay and studies dead languages. Rachel is straight and studies living languages. Rajiv is the artist who lives with them both in a squat in Berlin, enmeshed in a post-collegiate tangle of friendship, love, and sex. 10 years later, Henry is gone, and Rajiv and Rachel's long engagement is fraying. In the course of a single day (with flashbacks to the times they shared in Berlin), they wrestle with the past and attempt to chart a future for themselves in a language they have yet to create. A brilliant and deeply moving new work from the author of the musical "Yank!", "Sharon/Herzl", and "The F#@%ing Wright Brothers". Directed by John Sowle and featuring a magnificently diverse cast.

Plays Thursdays through Sundays April 25 - May 5.

Tickets at letters.brownpapertickets.com
More info at bridgest.org

Photo Flash: First Look at The World Premiere Of David Zellnik's THE LETTERS
Shivantha Singer, Sara Parcesepe, Christopher Joel Onken

Photo Flash: First Look at The World Premiere Of David Zellnik's THE LETTERS
Shivantha Singer, Sara Parcesepe, Christopher Joel Onken

Photo Flash: First Look at The World Premiere Of David Zellnik's THE LETTERS
Shivantha Singer, Alexis Cofield

Photo Flash: First Look at The World Premiere Of David Zellnik's THE LETTERS
Shivantha Singer, Sara Parcesepe



Related Articles View More Central New York Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Award Winning Ancram Opera House Announces 2019 Season
  • Alyssa Sequoia Presents Monthly Series CAN I TELL U SOMETHING?
  • Photo Flash: Kitchen Theatre Company Presents GROUNDED
  • BWW Exclusive: French Woods to Partner with Musicians of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra for Concert with Andrea Burns, Caesar Samayoa, Campers
  • Hudson Valley Dance Festival Returns This Fall
  • SPRING AWAKENING Comes to The Gallery Players in Brooklyn 5/18 - 6/9

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup