Photo Flash: Check Out Production Photos From Geva Theatre Center's SLOW FOOD

Geva Theatre Center presents Slow Food, by Wendy MacLeod and directed by Skip Greer, in the Elaine P. Wilson Stage from January 14 through February 9.

See photos from the production below!

Peter and Irene's anniversary celebration in Palm Springs is off to a rocky start, but they are looking forward to a nice meal in a local restaurant. It's just their luck to be served (or not) by a perfectionist waiter who won't bring them their food and has them questioning everything - from their menu selections to the state of their marriage.

Slow Food begins previews on January 14, opens January 18 and runs through February 9.





