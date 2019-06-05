Photo Flash: CRT Presents THE LADY WITH ALL THE ANSWERS

Cortland Repertory Theatre kicks off their 48th annual summer season at the Little York Pavilion in Preble with the heartfelt comedy The Lady with All the Answers written by David Rambo. The play is drawn from the life and letters of Ann Landers, with the cooperation of her daughter, Margo Howard.

Performances will run from June 5th - 15th with evening show times at 7:30 PM. Matinees are available on June 7th, 9th and 12th at 2:00 PM. Tickets may be purchased by calling 800-427-6160 or at the CRT Box Office at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland. Tickets are also available for sale 24 hours a day through the CRT website at cortlandrep.org with ETIX. CRT cautions that this is the only approved online ticket service; other online sites charge significantly higher rates for tickets and are not approved by CRT. The GPS address for the Little York Pavilion is 6799 Little York Lake Road in Preble.

For decades, renowned advice columnist Ann Landers answered countless letters from lovelorn teens, confused couples and a multitude of others in need of advice. No topic was off-limits, from sibling rivalries to nude housekeeping to the proper way to hang toilet paper. Landers regaled her readers with direct, insightful and often humorously honest responses. Late on a 1975 night in Landers' Chicago apartment, with a looming deadline for a column, Landers must deal with a new kind of heartbreak: her own. The Los Angeles Times calls it "a smile-inducing, tear duct-activating reunion with a woman who might have been a stranger but seemed like family...engaging from beginning to end."

Photo Credit: Eric Behnke.





