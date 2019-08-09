Photo Flash: Actors Connection Performing Arts Camp Returns With A Star-Studded Line-Up

More Broadway Stars, Casting Directors, Talent Agents - oh my! The action continues at Actors Connection Performing Arts Camp, the ultimate summer camp for young performers in NYC and LA.

This week in NYC, a new group of Kids & Teens met with 12 Casting Directors, Talent Agents and Broadway Stars. They also filmed a scene for their demo reel with Reproductions and posed for a complimentary headshot with NY Photographer Maria Wilson, all part of the jam-packed 5-day program.

Several Broadway Stars made return appearances with meet and greets plus new VIP's joined the fun - see photos below.

Broadway Star Alena Watters (THE CHER SHOW) was a first-time guest at Actors Connection Performing Arts Camp and joined Stephen Bradbury (HARRY POTTER On Broadway) for a Q&A and autograph session. Watters and Bradbury shared advice on getting to Broadway with the Kids & Teens plus a photo-opp.

Kim Exum (BOOK OF MORMON) returned to chat about the biz and taught the young performers a dance combination. Kim spoke about a day in an actor's life, from auditioning to performing on Broadway.

Walid Chaya has directed this camp for the past seven years in NYC and recently launched Actors Connection's Los Angeles program. Past participants have landed representation or auditions and bookings for major NY/LA productions through the camp.

Director Chaya says, "From Broadway to film, television and commercials, our young performers are introduced to prominent industry professionals and unique on-camera experiences that can help move their career forward."

Some of these experiences include master classes with acting and casting professionals, including Casting Director and Author Jen Rudin. Rudin stopped by the camp for a special master class followed by a signing of her book "Confessions of a Casting Director," a great read for both beginners and seasoned actors. The book is packed with up-to-the-minute expert advice and insider tips on preparing for every type of audition: musical theater, television and film to voiceovers, animated movies, and even web series.

As a casting executive at the Walt Disney Company, Rudin conducted extensive talent searches all over the United States, identifying and hiring actors who went on to star on Broadway in "The Lion King," "Mary Poppins" and "The Little Mermaid" and in beloved Disney movies like "The Incredibles," "The Princess and the Frog," "Chicken Little" and "Brother Bear." Her company, Jen Rudin Casting, casts projects in New York and Los Angeles.

As a special treat, parents of Kids & Teens attending the Actors Connections Performing Arts Camp received a bonus meeting with Celebrity Acting Coach and Author Denise Simon! Simon discussed hot topics for parents including self-submitting for Broadway and film/TV auditions, the differences between an agent and manager and how to keep in touch with these pros and grow your network.

Parents also had the chance to receive a signed copy of Simon's book, "Parenting in the Spotlight: How To Raise A Child Star Without Screwing Them Up" and leave with more valuable information to consider for their child's career after the camp wraps.

Actors Connection offers seasonal programs for Kids & Teens in New York City including Pre-Pilot Season Weekend (Nov. 9-10, 2019), Pilot Season Weekend (Feb. 15-16, 2020) and Performing Arts Summer Camp (July 27-31, 2020 and Aug. 3-7, 2020).

Auditions for Actors Connection's next show "Hip Hop Fairy Tales" are by appointment on August 29, 2019 in NYC. Ages 7-17 are invited to join Actors Connection down an energetic rabbit hole in a new fall production produced by AC President Colleen Finnegan Kahl!

To learn more about Actors Connection Kids & Teens or register for camp, an event or audition, please visit actorsconnection.com/kids or call 212-776-4900.





