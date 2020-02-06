Patchogue Theatre Presents THE TAP PACK

The not-for-profit Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents The Tap Pack on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Ticket prices range between $35.00-$65.00, plus applicable fees. Purchase online, by phone or at the box office. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

They sing. They dance. They joke. They bring a new, invigorating energy to a timeless style. The Tap Pack is a high energy, tap comedy show inspired by the infamous "Rat Pack" which included the famous talents of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.

With dazzling performances on stage, dressed in slick suits and equipped with sharp wit, The Tap Pack is a modern twist on the classic Rat Pack.

They infuse tap dance with swing music and witty banter. The Tap Pack is a taste of a new, highly entertaining act featuring some of Australia's finest tap dancing performers tapping up a storm. With credits on stage, film and television and with over 20 musical theatre productions between them, The Tap Pack is pure entertainment.







Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You