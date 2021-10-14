PIPPIN to be Presented By Nazareth College Theatre & Dance Department And Theatre League

For its first post-pandemic production open to the public, the Nazareth College Theatre and Dance Department will present Pippin, with the unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner and three-time Oscar winner Stephen Schwartz. With a universal message about true happiness that will connect with audiences across the age spectrum, Pippin will play in the Callahan Theater on Thursday, October 21, Friday, October 22, and Saturday, October 23 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, October 24 at 2:00 p.m. It also marks the directorial debut of Nazareth's new musical theater director Christine O'Grady Roberts.

THE PERFORMANCE

O'Grady and the Nazareth students take a truly modern, technological twist on Pippin -the 1972 musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Roger O. Hirson. The musical uses the premise of a mysterious performance troupe, led by the leading player, to tell the story of Pippin, a young prince on his search for meaning and significance. There is magic to do when a prince learns the true meaning of glory, love and war in Schwartz's iconic and unforgettable musical masterpiece. Pippin is the story of one young man's journey to be extraordinary. Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power (after disposing of his father, King Charlemagne the Great). In the end, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day.

Originally Produced on the Broadway Stage by Stuart Ostrow. Directed on the Broadway Stage by Bob Fosse. 2013 Broadway Revival Directed by Diane Paulus. Orchestrations for 2013 Revival by Larry Hochman.

TICKETS

Tickets to see Pippin are $15, $13 for seniors and are available online.

ASL interpretation will be offered at the Friday, October 22 performance.

Face coverings are currently required indoors on campus for all students, faculty, staff, and visitors.

CAST & CREATIVE TEAM

The Pippin cast features: Daniyah Prosser (Leading Player), Harrison Sakai (Pippin), Dereck Atwater (Charles), Reese Stojanovski (Fastrada), Andrew Bornheimer (Lewis), Kallie Ann Tarkleson (Berthe), Olivia Moffa (Catherine), Jacob Wadstrom (Theo), Adam Shank (Player & U/S Lewis), Ainsley Bertone (Player & U/S Fastrada), Alexandra Cooke (Player), Catherine Gregory (Player), Connor Barton (Player & Asst. Dance Captain), Dylan Isom (Player & U/S Leading Player), Immanuel Rodriguez (Player & U/S Theo), Kate Heffernan (Player), Maggie Dzina (Player), Michael King (Player), Molly Stout (Player & U/S Catherine), Noah Detar (Player & U/S Pippin), Renee Haley (Player & Dance Captain), Ava Massaro (Swing & U/S Berthe), Connor Pofahl (Swing), Madelyn Montgomery (Swing), Weston Pytel (Swing & U/S Charles).

The Pippin design team consist of Christine O'Grady Roberts (Director), Tamrin Goldberg (Choreographer), Sarah Pool Wilhelm (Music Direction), Alexander Woodward (Scenic Designer), Yuanting Zhao (Costume Design), Emily Stork (Lighting Design), Kyle Critelli (Sound Design), Dan Roach (Projection Design), Andrew Wicklum (Production Stage Manager), Camryn Davis (Asst. Stage Manager), Melena Kopf (Asst. Stage Manager), Shelby Ennis (Asst. Director), Alexandra Anthony (Technical Director/ Production Manager), Madeline Loosemore (Asst. Costume Designer), Mary Farmer (Costume Shop Manager), Alexa Powell (Properties Supervisor), Lindsay Chassé (Managing Director, Art Center Complex).